The city on Aug. 1 will begin charging out-of-towners fees for fire department service calls in attempt to ease cost burdens on property taxpayers, officials said.
La Marque taxpayers since 2015 have been carrying the costs associated with those emergency calls, but under a new contract that no longer will be the case.
Council members July 10 approved a first reading of an ordinance with Emergifire, a fire and EMS insurance company. Under the contract, the city will begin billing non-residents for fire department emergency call responses.
Under the contract, incurred charges by La Marque residents for EMS and fire calls will be covered by Emergifire, meaning residents no longer will pay for emergency calls.
Under the agreement, Emergifire will keep 15 percent of all revenue it collects fort the city from those emergency calls.
The city hasn’t charged those fees for fire services since 2015, when it held a contract with another fire and EMS insurance company. For the past eight years, those charges have come out of the city’s maintenance and operation budget, which strictly is footed by taxpayers.
Emergifire helps fire departments across Texas shift more cost burdens away from taxpayers by pursuing insurance reimbursements for services rendered for commercial and industrial-related incidents, according to the company.
The city receives about 8,000 emergency calls a year, Mayor Keith Bell said.
“That is an incredible amount of calls,” Bell said.
La Marque Fire Chief David Merryman at the July 10 meeting said there has been an uptick in fire and emergency medical service calls in recent years, and the fire department responds to many out-of-city calls.
But Merryman didn’t immediately respond to calls about exactly how many out-of-town service calls fire and emergency medical services respond to each year.
An uptick in calls could in part be attributed to an increase in construction and traffic along Interstate 45, Merryman said.
“I don’t believe, as a fire department, I can operate in the black,” Merryman said. “My equipment is too expensive. I can lessen the burden on taxpayers by making these small changes.”
Charges imposed upon people for the deployment of firetrucks vary, officials said. A level-three car fire response call is $704, while an advanced hazmat response is $6,875.
Public safety is about 70 percent of municipal budgets nowadays, Mayor Keith Bell said Monday in an interview.
“Our fire services and emergency medical services up until this point could only be funded by our sales tax and property tax,” Bell said.
“But we realize here in this city we want to move away from assessment of property tax,” Bell said. “We have to find ways to be able to then to finance our budget.
“So, this is one of those ways, to pass on those expenditures to folks that may not necessarily be taxpayers in our city. This is one of the ways we are trying to alleviate property taxes.”
