LA MARQUE
The city has applied for a $25,000 grant to fund efforts at preventing auto-pedestrian accidents, officials said.
“We are trying to do whatever we can to avoid these accidents,” City Manager Cesar Garcia said.
The city submitted the application to The American Association of Retired Persons Community Challenge program about two weeks ago, officials said.
The city would apply the money to turning part of one its busiest roads, about 1.5 miles of Cedar Drive, into a shared-use bike lane by creating shared-lane markings, officials said.
The program provides small grants to fund quick-action projects that can help communities become more livable for people of all ages, according to the association.
The grant would help create bicycle lanes clearly delineated as a shared-use space along one of the city’s major corridors, officials said.
Shared-lane markings reinforce the legitimacy of bicycle traffic on the street, recommend proper bicyclist positioning, and can be configured to offer directional and way-finding guidance, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.
The new markings will line one of the busiest streets in the city that serves a large part of the city’s population of people ages 50 and older, making a more bikeable street for those residents.
“These shared use bike lanes will be an asset for our city and will be effective in making our roadway safer to travel on,” police Lt. Forrest Gandy said.
“We have a significant portion of our community, including senior citizens, that travel by bicycling,” Gandy said.
The city is applying for the grant just two months after one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed near a busy intersection of state Highway 3 and Holly Street.
Jerry Humphrey, 62, was crossing the street when a driver struck and killed him.
This grant, in part, is in response to that incident and other auto-pedestrian accidents that have occurred on city streets in the past, Gandy said.
“We have worked a fair amount of auto-pedestrian accidents in the past few years,” he said.
La Marque resident Ricky Rojas Jr., 14, was killed by a car in 2021 in the 500 block of Main Street while trying to save a friend.
Investigators believe three juveniles, including the victim, were walking in the right lane of FM 519 just before 6 p.m., when Rojas pushed the other two juveniles out of the road just before he was struck by the vehicle, police said.
City officials have since been on a mission to make La Marque’s streets safer, they said.
“This is a common problem in many municipalities, but we don’t want it to continue in our city,” La Marque Mayor Keith Bell told The Daily News weeks after the tragedy. “The safety of our children and families are at stake.”
The city hopes to host a ribbon-cutting event upon the completion of the project, which is currently aimed at Nov. 1.
