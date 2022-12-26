LA MARQUE
The city of La Marque is applying for a $4.1 million grant it hopes to use to improve the city’s water lines.
La Marque City Council in a special meeting last week unanimously approved the execution of the application for a community development and revitalization grant through the Texas General Land office.
The grant is funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The deadline to submit the application is Jan. 9.
“This is an item we have been monitoring for awhile,” City Manager Cesar Garcia said.
The city plans to use the grant money to replace about 23,000 feet of 2-inch water lines with larger ones to provide reliable water supply and improved fire protection, Garcia said.
The 2-inch water lines will be replaced with 6-inch or 8-inch water lines, according to the city.
The lines will be replaced in a specified area in the northeast section of the city in District D.
The area was identified as posing heightened safety risks to residents, according to the city.
After submitting the application, the city expects to receive funding in 2023 or 2024, said Roxana Sandoval, application specialist at GrantWorks, which is company assisting the city with the application.
If and after the city receives the grant money, work on the water lines will being in the summer of 2024 and end in the spring of 2025, officials said.
The effort to seek funding to improve the city’s water infrastructure comes just weeks after the city council approved increasing the city’s water rates for residents.
The city hadn’t raise rates in 10 years. Money generated from that rate increase also will go toward improving the city’s water infrastructure, officials said.
Facing the effects of a May 7 tax rollback election, the city is burdened with an outdated rate schedule, city officials have said.
The city loses nearly half of all of the water that runs through the aged system, officials said.
The city was in a position to raise rates to some extent just to cover operating expenses such as the cost of water and debt services, according to a presentation by Waterworth Consulting Services.
The new rates, which the city approved earlier this month, will increase by 3.5 percent each year in a two-year plan.
The city at its current water rate was running a deficit of $6,850 a day and would amass a deficit of more than $600,000 by January if steps weren’t taken, according to Waterworth. The city needs $5.2 million just to break even on system expenses, according to Waterworth.
