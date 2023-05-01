LA MARQUE
Delany Cove residents enjoy the view from their backyards on the southern side of the subdivision, which overlooks an undeveloped 2-acre field.
It’s a quiet, pastoral area, Rachel Bryant, resident of the subdivision said.
But in a town with a steadily increasing population and growing commercial and residential developments, some Delany Cove residents fear rezoning the tract near their homes will disturb a peace they believe they paid for.
“When I bought my house, I was informed that there would not be any construction in this area,” Bryant, whose home backs up to the land, said. “I was not given any notification that this would take place.”
Piney Point Development, owner of the undeveloped tract, is seeking city council approval to change the residentially zoned land to commercial to allow retail and service businesses.
The city’s planning and zoning committee unanimously approved the rezoning application March 28. The city council deferred action on the application both April 10 and April 24 after an hour of discussion.
But residents within 200 feet of the area were sent letters about the potential rezoning, Kathleen Van Stavern, development services director for the city, said.
The property owner argues the change would benefit nearby residents.
“We are aware of how much residential development is happening in the area,” Michael Haapaniemi, representative of Piney Point Development said. “As the area continues to grow, we think certain businesses like a nail salon, daycare and restaurants could be an opportunity for the community as they grow.”
Some council members fear a shopping center in the residential area could damage property values and cause traffic problems.
“Everyone wants commercial development until they realize that there are other things associated with that commercial development that could potentially lower their property value,” La Marque Mayor Keith Bell said.
Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy, who represents the district covering Delany Cove, said she has heard many requests from constituents for commercial development in the area, however.
“Because of all of the rooftops, we need more viable stores in the area,” she said. “We need some medical offices and other things that will cater to the residents.”
The city is working to encourage commercial development, but the council has to balance that with the needs of residents, Bell said.
“La Marque is a pro-business city,” Bell said. “If our citizens are not behind us, it doesn’t matter how pro-business we are.”
Tanesha Moore, Delany Cove homeowners association representative, said residents don’t want businesses in their neighborhood.
“If you want to enhance our community, bring us something that is more feasible to us like townhomes, not something that would devalue our property.”
“It is going to be a disaster,” she said. “I have added so much value to my home to make it our forever home. This will absolutely not be our forever home if we decide to put in commercial development.”
The city council will continue discussions at its next scheduled council meeting, which would be May 8, officials said.
Despite the dispute, this year will bring with it economic growth for the city, largely spurred by a massive, multi-million dollar conversion of a former dog track into a 12,000-seat, A-list concert venue led by attorney and developer Jerome Karam, officials said.
When the dog track closed permanently in June 2020 after operating for 30 years, the city saw the opportunity to redevelop a prime site it considered La Marque’s gateway.
“We own more land in the stretch of I-45 than any other city in the county,” Josh Pritchett, spokesperson for the city told The Daily News. “What that means for La Marque, is that in the next five years, you will see tremendous growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.