LA MARQUE
After an hour-long debate Monday night, the city council tabled a vote to increase the cost of registration fees on rental property owners meant to combat slumlords and crime.
LA MARQUE
After an hour-long debate Monday night, the city council tabled a vote to increase the cost of registration fees on rental property owners meant to combat slumlords and crime.
The proposal to join other Texas cities in increasing rental registration fees has sparked two long debates among city council members.
Although some members see the increase as a necessity to offset the costs of servicing multi-family dwellings, others argue the increase would be unfair to rental property owners.
The council on Jan. 9 also had tabled a vote on the proposed increase.
The city now charges owners of multi-family apartments, duplexes, triplexes and townhomes an application fee of $100 and $20 per rental unit or apartment.
The proposed ordinance would change that to an application fee of $30 and $100 per rental unit or apartment.
Some council members argue the increase, proposed by Councilman Michael Carlson, is necessary to push owners of large numbers of substandard rental properties out of the city.
“We do not want slumlords here,” Councilwoman Casey McAuliffe said.
“I understood this to be vital to a balanced budget,” she said. “It is not a too-cumbersome fee. We need to raise these fees, and we planned to raise them from the beginning.”
The city began contemplating the increases after noting a link between substandard housing and crime, Mayor Keith Bell said.
“We noticed that crime was happening in and around our dilapidated structures, around structures that needed to be torn down,” he said. “These were structures that were being leased to tenants and were not habitable.”
“These tenants were poor and, in many cases, were victims of or were associated with crimes,” he said.
At least 20 other Texas cities, such as Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, are adopting similar rental registration ordinances, according to the University of Texas School of Law.
The first reading of the rental registration program ordinance was approved by La Marque city council in May 2018.
Since then, the city has been processing rental application fees, and has since never denied an application, Kathleen Van Stavern, development services director of code compliances said.
The matter of proposed new rates is expected to come up again at a future meeting.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.