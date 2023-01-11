LA MARQUE
While residents of Galveston County struggled to keep warm when an Arctic front blew in just before Christmas, a child went missing, and one La Marque police officer went above and beyond to save his life, officials said.
Officer Dana Thomasson was honored during Monday night’s city council meeting with an excellence in service award from Chief Randall Aragon and Sgt. Forest Gandy for her efforts in finding a 6-year-old boy during the Dec. 23 freeze.
Thomasson, who was off duty that day, spent hours searching for the child, officials said.
“I was home and available, so I came into work,” Thomasson said. “As a police officer, it’s part of my job not only to serve when I’m on patrol, but also to be available for circumstances like that.”
Although the December freeze was not as severe as the killer freeze in February 2021, power was lost for much of the county for hours, warming centers opened and pipes burst as temperatures plummeted into the high teens and low 20s.
Anybody left out in the cold faced freezing to death, especially a child.
“When I found out that a child was missing in the cold temperatures that we had, I wanted to be sure that he was located quickly and that means having all the manpower possible,” Thomasson said.
“When I arrived, other detectives were already on location and we separated into several teams to search the area, going door-to-door.
“While searching the homes and yards, I was also looking in the thick bushes. While scanning the business in a yard with my flashlight, I caught a reflection from his clothes. I found him sitting pretty far back hiding in the bushes.”
The child had gone missing earlier in the day after being seen playing in his front yard. The search was nine hours of combing through bushes, talking to neighbors and checking vehicles in the bitter cold.
“I was so relieved to find him,” Thomasson said. “I was extremely happy about the outcome and that he was unharmed and in good health.”
Thomasson has been a La Marque police officer since 2017.
