The city might have less crime these days, but it has plenty of evidence of crime. It has so much backlogged evidence, in fact, that it's spilling out into a portable storage unit behind the police department headquarters, according to a recent report.
The evidence backlog and overflow is caused by staff shortages and an aged, dilapidated police department building, officials said. And the problem is threatening the department's ability to achieve a best-practices accreditation, a consultant said.
“The evidence room and associated storage building, separate from the main facility, are incredibly crowded,” said Billy Tidwell of BRT Consulting, which conducted an assessment of the department at the behest of the city manager.
“The department desires to attain Texas Best Practice Accreditation, which will not be obtained until the current state of evidence maintenance is resolved,” Tidwell said.
The evidence backlog is a consequence of several factors, including a dilapidated police department building, having only one officer assigned to managing the evidence and a complicated process for disposing of evidence, especially firearms, officials said.
The department's one crime scene technician is responsible for collecting, cataloging and processing all the evidence and maintaining the evidence room, officials said.
In response to the report, the department intends to bring on additional employees, such as an evidence custodian, to assist with those tasks, Police Chief Randall Aragon said.
The department has only ever had one person overseeing the evidence, Aragon said. But even before the assessment was conducted, the department knew one no longer was enough, he said.
The department also needed a better case-management system for investigators and officers and would need years to get the problem corrected, Tidwell said.
“Resolving the evidence room backlog will likely take several years with two people working on it full time,” Tidwell said.
But another issue might outweigh the need for additional staff and news systems, officials said.
The city is in desperate need of a new police department building, officials said.
The 9,500-square-foot building, 431 Bayou Road, is “subpar” for the department because it lacks adequate space for all the officers, Mayor Keith Bell told The Daily News in 2021.
The building was constructed in 1970 as a bank and has housed the police department for as many as 30 years, with renovations such as the addition of a jail and the construction of new walls to create more office space over the years, officials said.
La Marque officials in 2021 conducted a series of monthly tours of the police department to show residents the conditions of the building.
Deficiencies included a lack of showers and locker rooms for officers, mold growing on ceilings and the presence of pests such as rats.
To accommodate the department’s staff of more than 50 people, the building would need to be roughly 20,000 square feet, more than twice the size of the current building, Aragon told The Daily News in 2022.
City leaders had discussed a bond to fund the construction of a new facility and last year approved hiring McLemore Luong Architects for the design of what was expected to be a new $10 million to $12 million facility to serve as a police station and public safety building.
The city planned to look at building a new space in 2023, but a successful May tax rollback election derailed those plans, officials said.
