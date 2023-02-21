LA MARQUE
Lawyers representing the city have filed a motion to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit by community activist Joseph Lowry.
Steven D. Selbe, of Gordon Rees — a Houston-based law firm defending the city, Mayor Keith Bell, Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy and Police Chief Randall Aragon — filed the motion Feb. 13 arguing five reasons the lawsuit should be thrown out.
Among Selbe’s arguments are that documents submitted to the court contradict facts asserted in the lawsuit, that Lowry made allegations and pleaded facts that don’t rise to a constitutional violation and that the pleaded facts were insufficient for a viable claim against the city and the individual defendants.
A deadline for the plaintiff’s representation to file counter documents is March 6, which one of Lowry’s attorneys, Curt Christopher Hesse of Moore and Associates, said he intends to do.
The lawsuit, filed April 11, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, with Judge Jeffery V. Brown presiding, stems from Lowry’s argument he was banned from the city of La Marque Facebook page.
“This is a routine motion filed in these types of cases and we will file a complaint for the case to proceed,” Hesse said. “Our argument is that the city cannot discriminate on a viewpoint, and all forms of speech on a public page are valid.”
In the motion, Selbe argues the lawsuit is so bare of factual details that it cannot support a viable claim of action. The motion also states the lawsuit does not rise above a speculative level or into the realm of plausible liability.
The motion argues Lowry’s assertions of being banned from posting comments on the city’s social media pages was clearly contradicted by sources Lowry cited himself.
Selbe provided evidence Lowry continued to post on the page before and after the lawsuit was filed, including on April 4, 2022, when Lowry stated “Bell and Aragon are thugs and criminals.”
The motion also asserts Lowry commented on nearly every Facebook post by the city from late March to May 22, 2022, including one in which he called Yancy “racist.”
Lowry, who is white, led unsuccessful attempts to recall Yancy and Bell, both of whom are Black. On Oct. 11, just before Bell prevailed in a Nov. 8 recall election, Lowry called him a “racist, lying, scammer, con artist, thug criminal,” the motion asserts.
Lowry had claimed he and other residents of the city were threatened and he’d been called a domestic terrorist, according to the motion, which argued name-calling and threats didn’t rise to the level of constitutional rights violations even if they happened.
Among other things, the motion argues Lowry failed to state a plausible claim for relief.
“I’m sure that they wish that the lawsuit would be dismissed,” Lowry said. “We are full steam ahead. These officials should be incarcerated and we will expose the city’s corruption. The police chief has 20 years of corruption.”
Aragon declined to comment. Yancy, Bell and Selbe could not be reached for comment.
(1) comment
I think Lowry is right, there is racism involved. Just not on the part of the people he is suing.
