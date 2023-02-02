LA MARQUE
After 15 years with the city, Patty Rees, human resources director, resigned Monday amid unrest at city hall.
City Manager Cesar Garcia said he gave Rees the option to resign rather than fire her and said it had nothing to do with a Dec. 14 event during which Garcia allowed a man experiencing a mental health crisis into city hall, which frightened some employees.
Rees distributed incident reports for city employees to fill out about the event, many of which were highly critical of Garcia's decision.
Those reports eventually made their way to city council, which on Jan. 23 instructed Garcia to work on a performance and security improvement plan because of the way the incident was handled.
“It was performance-based,” Garcia said of the action against Rees. “She will be missed.”
Rees could not be reached for comment.
Mayor Keith Bell declined to comment on Rees' departure but said it was unfortunate she no longer was with the city.
“She was a stabilizing force in city hall,” Bell said Wednesday. “It is unfortunate that she is no longer with us.
“The city of La Marque is a council-manager form of government,” Bell said. “We are not allowed to make any sort of decisions about personnel. I am sure that the city manager has done and will continue to do his due diligence in regards to personnel hiring and firing.”
Garcia told city council members he had allowed the man into city hall because he was worried he might harm himself and that the man was kept isolated from employees.
Police Chief Randall Aragon accused Garcia of interfering with police duties during the Dec. 14 incident.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
