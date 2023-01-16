LA MARQUE
A La Marque High School dance instructor was nominated for a national award for helping many first-generation high school graduates with the daunting process of college applications.
Tiffany Hill was recognized for motivating and assisting students as they applied for college.
“When I heard Mrs. Hill’s story, I fell in love with her mission and passion for guiding and encouraging all students to seek knowledge and become their best selves,” said Elayne Sapp, who nominated Hill.
A first-generation college student herself, Hill has made it her mission to go above and beyond to aid her students in the college application process, which often is regarded as one of the most important parts of students’ high school careers.
It began with assisting her dance students and grew to other students outside of her dance class, according to the Texas City Independent School District.
Hill, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, has tasked herself with holding interested students responsible for filling out housing and college applications, and keeping them motivated to push through the process, Sapp said.
“She has a beautiful spirit and an amazing heart for teaching and being of service to her students,” Sapp said.
Many of the students Hill has helped with the intimidating college applications process are first-generation students to attend college, and some are even first-generation high school graduates.
“She is truly making a difference in her school, students and community,” Sapp said.
Hill was nominated for the National LifeChanger of the Year award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation.
The award recognizes kindergarten through 12th-grade educators and school district employees who have made a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Hill qualifies for the award for motivating students to further their education and keeping them on top of their studies.
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and 18 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year, according to the school district.
The grand prize winner will receive $10,000.
To be considered for a LifeChanger of the Year award, nominees must make a positive impact in the life of students, enhance their school or districts atmosphere, culture and pride, demonstrate exemplary leadership, possess a proven record of professional excellence, show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning and adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards, according to the organization.
