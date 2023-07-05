LA MARQUE
Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit against resident Joseph Lowry after both parties approved an agreement stipulating many of the actions sought through litigation, her attorney said.
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:12 pm
LA MARQUE
Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit against resident Joseph Lowry after both parties approved an agreement stipulating many of the actions sought through litigation, her attorney said.
The agreement preempted a trial set for Wednesday over a lawsuit Yancy filed in June last year asserting Lowry had harassed her and seeking a permanent injunction ordering him to stop. A court granted Yancy a temporary restraining order in July last year.
Under the recent agreement, Lowry cannot go within 75 feet of Yancy’s home, her attorney, Marcus Esther, said.
Lowry and Yancy agreed to not make threatening or harassing comments about each other and each other’s families on social media and other forms of media, Esther said.
Lowry said signing the agreement will not be very different from the temporary restraining order and he plans litigation against Yancy.
“I personally would have had great pleasure in proving her a liar in front of a jury of my peers,” Lowry said Wednesday.
Lowry denied he has ever threatened or harassed Yancy.
Yancy said she hopes the agreement will settle a year-long conflict.
“This is a teachable moment for all of us to see how we can come together to exemplify peace,” Yancy said. “This is an example of how people can come together and make an agreement to have a professional discourse.”
Yancy sued in part over a series of Facebook posts she found to be disturbing, Esther said.
“The posts started kind of small and then escalated,” Esther said. “The actions he took were concerning to us.”
Esther referred to a Facebook post that compared Yancy to an alien in the movie “Alien vs. Predator.”
“There was another incident in which I learned Mr. Lowry hired a private investigator to follow Yancy around,” Esther said.
Lowry did not deny that claim.
Lowry led unsuccessful attempts to recall Yancy and Mayor Keith Bell, asserting political corruption. Yancy and Bell have denied those assertions.
He was part of a successful drive to roll back the city’s tax rate.
If either party violates the agreement, the court could take action.
“My hope is that this particular agreement will tone down the rhetoric in our country,” Yancy said. “Our families will not be subject to harassment. I am praying that we can come together and have peace.”
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.