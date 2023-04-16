The city is drafting guidelines for residents wanting to name or rename city facilities including parks, streets and buildings after notable people.
A naming policy is long overdue, Cesar Garcia, city manager, said.
“We have had two people come to us in the past asking about how to name facilities,” Garcia said. “We couldn’t take any considerations since we have no policy.”
The draft, which was reviewed by the city council during a meeting April 10, was based on policies in surrounding cities and is subject to change, he said.
Among the people suggested for the honor is Geraldine Sam, a former mayor, who died Aug. 18 at the age of 71.
“She was a lifelong resident of our city, a trailblazer in more ways than one," Mayor Keith Bell said. "I remember her as a person who led La Marque, and a person who sacrificed her entire life for the city.”
Commemorating her name with permanent signs would be one way for the city to celebrate her life, Garcia said.
Some of the guidelines proposed in the draft and subject to change include a nonrefundable application fee of $1,500 including signage and an unveiling ceremony and requiring residents to submit written narratives describing the historic, economic or cultural significance behind a name, officials said.
