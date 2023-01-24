Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds SW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
The La Marque city council Monday instructed City Manager Cesar Garcia to work on a performance and security improvement plan because of the way he handled a Dec. 14 incident at city hall involving a man having a mental health crisis that resulted in a lockdown that frightened employees.
“There were some mistakes made in the way that the situation was handled,” Garcia said Tuesday.
The council Monday unanimously approved an item instructing the city attorney to visit with the city manager to discuss the improvement plan. The city council at a Jan. 9 meeting had tabled discussions on deliberating Garcia's employment.
On Dec. 14, a man was having a mental health crisis. Garcia invited him to the conference room at city hall to talk, 1109 Bayou Road in La Marque.
Shortly after, the building went on lockdown when city employees began to panic because of what some considered a security breach. Eventually, the man was taken into custody when police were called to the building, officials said.
Officials declined to say who instructed the lockdown or give more details.
The incident raises questions about the employee protocol on inviting people into city buildings and will trigger a more thorough review of the building's security, officials said.
The Daily News last week requested police reports on the incident and all documents pertaining to the incident. The city so far hasn't provided them.
Some officials also said the lengthy city council executive session on Jan. 9 to deliberate on the employment of the city manager also involved incidents that happened before the Dec. 14 lockdown, but wouldn't elaborate.
The improvement plan approved Monday is meant to aid the city in reviewing its procedures and identifying plans for improving the security in city buildings and city hall, Garcia said.
“I think it can be something that we can learn from,” he said. “It also brought to light other security issues that need to be focused on.”
