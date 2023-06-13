LA MARQUE
Council members Monday evening granted a recall election for a long distance council member after one resident received more than 100 signatures on a petition.
Councilman Michael Carlson had the opportunity to resign from his position before the council would call his recall election, but he chose to take his chances with the voters.
“I value and respect the right of the citizen that pulled the recall petition, and I look forward to letting the voters decide in November,” Carlson said on Tuesday.
The recall affidavit submitted by District C resident Robert Michetich asserts that the reason for seeking Carlson’s recall was his refusal to resign from his council position after accepting a job position about 2,000 miles away in Oregon.
As of May 18, Carlson had been formally notified of the status of the petition and was given five days to submit a resignation. Because Carlson opted not to submit a resignation letter, he will face a recall election at the next uniform election date, Kierra Nance, city clerk said.
The next uniform election date is on Nov. 8.
Michetich only needed 105 signatures on the recall petition, but received a verified amount of 115 signatures.
“More people wanted to sign than we could get to,” Carlson said about the circulation of the petition.
Carlson began working as chief of the Mosier, Oregon, Fire Department on April 17. Mosier is a small town along the Columbia River along the Oregon-Washington border about 70 miles east of Portland.
The sudden move was the source of contention on the city council and residents argued that Carlson would be unsuccessful at serving his constituents in La Marque from across the nation.
Carlson, however, disagrees.
And though Carlson’s move was met with backlash from some council members, La Marque Mayor Keith Bell said April 25 there is no evidence that the council has seen to suggest Carlson does not live in La Marque.
Carlson, however has attended city council meetings virtually for the past two months. His live video feed has been displayed on two televisions in the city council chamber halls.
While residents and council members questioned the city charter’s rules on residency for council members, City Attorney Gus Knebel said that Carlson is not in violation of the charter, in part because the city council is arbiter of questions about its members’ residency, subject to review by the courts, he said.
And, overall, the charter agreement in La Marque is silent as to the definition of residency, which is not uncommon, Knebel said.
Carlson has established his residency in Delany Cove, a La Marque subdivision, and there are indications his absence is temporary because his family still lives in the city, and he intends to return to see them while he is still employed in Oregon, Knebel said.
In an April 2 social media post welcoming Carlson to the city, the Mosier Fire Department said he would be living temporarily in a travel trailer.
“He needs a place to set it up for some months while he finds permanent housing,” according to the post.
Carlson said on Tuesday that he has had no luck with finding a permanent living solution, though.
The median home price in Mosier is $912,000, making it the most expensive city in Oregon to live in, according to Realtor.com.
Wamic, a small city about 50 miles south of Mosier is the most affordable city in Oregon with a median listing home price of $133,000.
