GALVESTON
A New Orleans man on a mission to consume 150 king cakes during Carnival Season this year has included several Galveston bakeries on his quest.
Brendon Oldendorf is known as the “The King Cake King” for good reason. Last year, Oldendorf set a record by eating 106 king cakes from various bakeries throughout the South, gaining the attention of USA Today and Southern Living. But the 106 king cakes were just a warmup for Oldendorf, who plans to eat more than 150 king cakes, in a shortened season, ending on Feb. 21, which is “Fat Tuesday.”
“My quest began at midnight on Jan. 6,” Oldendorf said. “I filmed the event and we still had our Christmas tree up, so I put three cakes under the tree and lined up all three.
“I am trying to find a bakery to participate on Fat Tuesday as I close out the season in New Orleans,” he said.
King cakes were a childhood tradition for Oldendorf and friends, who would rotate taking king cakes to school each Friday, depending on who found the plastic baby inside.
A small porcelain baby, symbolizing Jesus, is usually hidden in king cakes. The baby symbolizes luck and prosperity to whomever finds it.
Now Oldendorf is passing on the king cake tradition to his children, who enjoy the Mardi Gras confection as much as he does.
As a New Orleans native, Oldendorf grew up with king cakes. The New Orleanian has witnessed king cakes’ proliferation over the years, as well as to them.
“Growing up, there was just a few places to get king cake, including the legendary McKenzie’s,” Oldendorf said. “Following Hurricane Katrina, the popularity began to spread and by 2020 they were everywhere.
“I used to only get my king cake from one place, but when I had my car towed while waiting in line, I was inspired to branch out and try as many king cakes as possible.”
Oldendorf also credited Matt Haines, the author of the “Big Book of King Cake” and the “Little Book of King Cake” for some inspiration on his journey.
“When I was growing up, king cake was just granulated sugar on top,” he said. “It evolved from icing and granulated sugar to filling. And now, in New Orleans, you can find just about anything you can think of.”
“You can find lemon icebox pie king cake. I’ve had the Elvis with peanut butter, banana and bacon, a Muffuletta king cake and even a boudin king cake. I love how each baker puts their own spin on it.”
Oldendorf is meticulous in tracking each king cake, taking pictures and shooting video, documenting each on a spreadsheet. He records the location, flavor and rating, which is decided by four categories: presentation, icing, filling and its uniqueness.
Oldendorf’s 2022 tour has taken him to Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and, of course, Texas, including Houston, Beaumont and Galveston. During his time in Galveston on Saturday morning, Oldendorf visited Patty Bakes, Gypsy Joynt and Sunflower Bakery & Cafe, where he reached king cake 145. Oldendorf reached his goal of 150 king cakes Saturday — in Houston.
“I had some amazing king cakes in Mississippi, some even can stack up to those in New Orleans,” Oldendorf said. “I was happy to add Galveston this year. I made it to Houston and Beaumont last year but didn’t make it down.”
After trying hundreds of king cakes, one stands out for Oldendorf.
“My favorite is Dong Phuong, a Vietnamese-owned bakery in East New Orleans,” Oldendorf said. “It is flaky, and they use a great cream cheese icing.”
Galveston exceeded his expectations as a Mardi Gras city, Oldendorf said.
“There was a New Orleans feel in Galveston, which also had plenty of carnival decorations on the houses just like New Orleans,” he said. “I almost felt as if I was back in the city.”
And the king cake?
“Overall, the king cakes in Galveston are more doughy and heavy than I’m used to,” he said. “I did love the experience of tasting all the bakeries and appreciate what Galveston offers for Carnival.
“My favorite from Galveston was the Gypsy Joynt’s lemon cream.”
Oldendorf will continue eating king cakes and further his record after reaching his goal, but doesn’t expect to hit 200 — this season.
“Once I’m done this year, I won’t be eating sweets until Christmas.”
