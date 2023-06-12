Three members of world’s most endangered sea turtle species, the Kemp’s ridley, laid nests on the upper Texas coast over the weekend, with one at the Galveston Island State Park, marking the second year in a row for a sighting that was once a rarity.
“The park was closed and there weren’t a lot of people there, so sea turtles have started using the park,” Chris Marshall, professor of biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston, said.
Marshall is also the director of the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, which responds to sea turtle nests by excavating them and moving them safely to a research center on South Padre Island.
The research center currently sends eggs laid in Galveston to South Padre Island because nests likely wouldn’t survive conditions on the upper Texas coast, Marshall said. The beaches are so low from storm damage that the nests would be suffocated by seawater and dry out, Marshall said.
Egg-laying turtles doubled their season tally over the weekend, with Kemp’s ridley sea turtles having already laid at least three nests on the upper Texas coast, Marshall said. Those previous three were all in Surfside, which is presently a hotspot for the upper Texas coast, he said.
Turtles this weekend laid nests in Surfside, in north Brazoria County and at the island state park, 14901 FM 3005. A nest beachgoers found in May 2022 marked the first time in a decade a Kemp's ridley turtle had laid eggs on the island.
It’s unclear if this is evidence of Marshall’s prediction that the upper Texas coast is becoming a thermal refuge for nesting sea turtles, he said Monday. That won’t be clear until years down the road, Marshall said.
“It’s just a sign that, hopefully, sea turtle populations are increasing,” he said. “And for Kemp’s ridley, the most endangered, the upper Texas coast is an important area for them.”
The Kemp’s ridley are different from any turtle in the world — not just because they have the distinction of being Texas’ state turtle — but because they nest during the day.
The Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nesting season runs April 1 to July 15, and individual turtles usually nest every two or three years. Cool weather this spring pushed back the peak, Marshall said.
“Summer is here and turtles become more active when the temperature rises,” he said.
Everything from their individual metabolism to their collective reproduction becomes more active, Marshall said.
“They nest between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., so you’re likely to run into them,” Marshall said.
Beachgoers who stumble upon a nesting turtle shouldn’t approach — it’s illegal because they’re endangered — and should instead call 1-866-TURTLE-5, Marshall said. Turtle researchers rely quite a bit on vacationer’s reporting; about 50 percent of turtle nest sightings come from the general public, Marshall said.
“The work we’re doing with nesting turtles is a small part to help preserve these species for the generations to come,” Marshall said.
