Kevin Johnson serves Michael Krost and his wife, Sharon, an appetizer at BLVD Seafood in Galveston on Monday. Johnson, who’s been a server at the restaurant for almost two years, perfers working the busy Labor Day weekend.
On a weekend when droves of tourists crossed the causeway to celebrate the achievements of American labor, service industry workers on the island were hard at work.
Between a 250,000 to 500,000 visitors traveled to Galveston over Labor Day weekend, officials said. And waitstaff at BLVD. Seafood, 2804 Avenue R 1/2, might have served about 500 of those guests on a record-breaking Sunday, General Manager Tabor Cobern said.
“This has been the busiest Labor Day weekend we’ve ever had,” Cobern said of the eight-year-old restaurant. “This is our last push of summer.”
Most of the restaurant’s holiday traffic comes in on the Sunday before Labor Day, when many people are actually leaving town, Cobern said.
Kevin Johnson has been a waiter for BLVD. Seafood for about two years. On Monday, he predicted he might serve close to 700 people before the weekend was over.
Jonson didn’t mind laboring on Labor Day.
“Labor Day weekend is the time I want to be at work,” Johnson said. “I could miss three other Saturdays and three other Sundays, but I don’t want to miss Labor Day. It’s the end of the summer, and it can set you up for the winter on that one day.”
Diners typically tip better on the first days of holiday weekends, compared to average weekends, Johnson said. But that charity seems to wane as the weekend wears on and their budgets diminish, Johnson said.
“That one weekend can carry you for two weeks,” Johnson said.
