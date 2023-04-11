Just can't drive 55? You might have to until 2026 By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 11, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Galveston County’s stretch on Interstate 45 has a 55 miles per hour speed limit beginning about League City and into Galveston and it may stay that way until 2026, officials say.“For the most part, we reduced the speed limit in an effort to improve safety along the corridor during construction,” Danny Perez, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman, said.During construction, it was the department’s plan to keep the same number of lanes opened to the traveling public that were there before construction began, Perez said.In order to complete that, the department had to reduce lane widths and remove shoulders, Perez said.“Reducing the speed limit helps to slow traffic down entering the work zone,” Perez said.Since 2020, there have been 1,760 speed-related crashes along that stretch of interstate, 127 this year, according to the department’s Crash Records Information System.The department is putting a special focus on widening roads and freeways in the northern part of Galveston County from 2023 to 2026, because the population is quickly growing, causing greater demand.The department is working on five projects that begin near the Galveston County line. The projects have cost more than $825 million, Perez said.The original speed limit on Galveston County's section of Interstate 45 was 65 mph and it will return to 65 mph after construction is completed, which will be in about 2026, Perez said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 