Jury says not guilty in trial over La Marque drive-by killing By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Keandre Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A jury Friday found a Webster man not guilty of murder after a three-day trial stemming from a 2020 drive-by shooting death. The trial of Keandre Green, 21, lasted three days before the jury began deliberations Friday afternoon. The jury returned its not guilty verdict about three hours after deliberations began. Green was accused of driving a vehicle involved in the 2020 drive-by shooting death of Derion Chambers, 18, of Galveston. Officers were on patrol in the 2400 block of Main Street in La Marque just before midnight on Dec. 30, 2020, when they heard gunshots and saw a four-door car leaving the scene, police said.Two people from the vehicle, Green and a 19-year-old man, both of Galveston, were detained, while Daron Scott, 24, of Galveston, fled, officers said.While officers were detaining Green and the 19-year-old, a second car pulled up, police reported at the time.The driver and the passenger had both been shot, police said. Chambers had been shot in the head and was later pronounced dead, police said.Then 19-year-old was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and Scott initially was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, both of which have been dismissed.Scott is held in Harris County on unrelated charges, but will be returned to Galveston County to face murder charges, Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.Poole closed his case Friday arguing that surveillance video from the scene showed the shooting was a well-executed assassination.Attorney Greg Russell, who defended Green, argued his client was just the driver and was not involved with the shooting, which was done by Scott, Poole said after the trial.Although the state contended Scott was the shooter, prosecutors argued Green was a party to the crime and responsible, Poole said. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news 