A jury Thursday exonerated a Texas City man who had been accused in the 2016 death of his son.
Jurors in the 10th District Court returned a not-guilty verdict against David Jerome Brown II, 35, after less than an hour of deliberation.
Brown faced a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony. Brown faced trial in 2019, but a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial.
“I am disappointed in the result, but I respect the jury’s verdict,” Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
The charges against Brown stemmed from the 2016 death of his son, Mar’Nijah Williams “MJ” Brown, who was 6 and a first-grader at Lobit Elementary School in Dickinson Independent School District. MJ was found unresponsive in a Texas City home on Dec. 5, 2016.
Paramedics attempted CPR on the boy before taking him to Mainland Medical Center, where he was declared dead, police said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office eventually ruled the cause of death as undetermined, former Galveston County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Shawhan said.
Thursday’s verdict came after the state was unable to produce Tierra Phillips, Brown’s girlfriend, and her two daughters, who failed to appear to testify despite court orders to do so. They had also been subpoenaed but didn't testify in the 2019 mistrial.
Judge Kerry Neves approved a motion filed by Poole, which allowed video testimony to be shown of one of Brown’s step-daughters who said she’d heard spanking and screaming coming from MJ’s bedroom, according to an affidavit at the time.
The trial, which began Tuesday, featured testimony from several police officers and paramedics, a DNA analyst, MJ’s teacher at the time, a medical examiner and a forensic specialist, Rachel Fischer, who testified for the defense.
Fischer testified that injuries on MJ’s body were consistent with CPR and other life-saving measures, said Jessica Ebbs of Mark Diaz & Associates, who represented Brown in the trial.
“The jury felt offended that the state was trying to discredit what Fischer was testifying to,” Ebbs said. “We are relieved that this case is over, it has been a long seven years for him.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
