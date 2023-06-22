GALVESTON
Judge Patricia Grady on Thursday granted a defense motion to dismiss abuse of official capacity charges against former Kemah Mayor Matthew Wiggins.
Grady, who presides over the 212th District Court, issued the directed verdict after more than a day of testimony about whether Wiggins had committed a state-jail level crime by including political material in water bills.
Directed verdicts allow the judge to rule on the case rather than the jury.
Grady ruled for the defense, releasing the jury and not submitting a verdict, citing a lack of evidence presented to the jury on the state’s part.
Wiggins, 72, was accused of using his position as president of the Water Control and Improvement District No. 12 to disseminate political material with water bills, attacking former Mayor Carl Joiner, a frequent political rival.
He faced as many as two years in jail on the charges.
The Texas Ethics Commission in May 2022 found Wiggins had violated ethics laws and fined him $1,000.
A grand jury Aug. 10, 2021, indicted Wiggins, who was mayor from 2006 to 2011 and ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2021, on charges of abuse of official capacity involving public money of more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, a state jail felony with a penalty of 180 days to two years in jail.
Among the statements Wiggins made about Joiner were that he raised fire fees, increased taxes and held nearly $70,000 hostage. Wiggins’ letter campaign came after Joiner and media consultant Wayne Dolcefino posted videos attacking Wiggins on YouTube.
The total cost of disseminating the materials, which were sent out with water bills was determined to be $ 6,305.26, Courtney Hebert, a fraud examiner testified Wednesday.
Defense attorney Mark Diaz argued the postage, which added up to $4,118.92, would have been paid whether the inserts were added or not, to which Hebert agreed.
Diaz argued the amount at issue was only $2,186.34, falling below the requirement for a state jail felony and within a misdemeanor range of punishment.
Diaz argued the state could not find a statute under which the mailings would be illegal or improper.
Barbara Agbu, chief assistant district attorney with public integrity and Kate Willis, assistant district attorney in the 212th District Court represented the state in the case. Defense attorney Jessica Ebbs assisted Diaz in Wiggins' defense.
