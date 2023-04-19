Judge appoints mental health evaluator for Santa Fe shooter

Judge Jeth Jones of the 122nd District Court listens to defense attorney Nicholas Poehl on Friday, March 10, 2023, during a hearing where Jones appointed an independent mental health expert to evaluate Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student accused of killing 10 people in a 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

Administrative Judge Susan Brown is set to determine Thursday whether Judge Jeth Jones of the 122nd District Court will be recused, disqualified or remain on the case of accused Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

