GALVESTON
Administrative Judge Susan Brown is set to determine Thursday whether Judge Jeth Jones of the 122nd District Court will be recused, disqualified or remain on the case of accused Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis.
The hearing is scheduled for the Lerner Courtroom on the third level of the Galveston County Courthouse, 600 59th St., to determine the fate of Jones in the case. Pagourtzis was charged with murder in the May 18, 2018, Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 dead and 13 wounded.
Pagourtzis was held in isolation at the Galveston County Jail until he was committed Nov. 15, 2019, to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon after state, defense and an independent expert, appointed by the state, concluded he was incompetent to stand trial, according to a lawsuit filed by his defense team. His defense team consists of attorneys Nicholas Poehl, Robert Barfield and Katy-Marie Lyles.
NOT COMPETENT
Houston psychologist Karen Gollaher ruled Pagourtzis incompetent four years ago, when he was sent to the Vernon hospital, as an independent mental health evaluator, Poehl said. Pagourtzis was recommitted March 11, 2020, for a term not to exceed 12 months after he was found to be incompetent again, according to the lawsuit. The commitment was renewed Feb. 23, 2021, Feb. 11, 2022 and Feb. 1, 2023.
The most recent competency report, issued Jan. 9, stated Pagourtzis should be recommitted for another 12-month term. The report was sent to the state and defense Jan. 23.
A meeting was held Jan. 26 among the defense team, District Attorney Jack Roady, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff and Jones, according to the lawsuit. Jones said he would sign a recommitment order and appoint an independent expert to re-evaluate Pagourtzis, according to the lawsuit.
Poehl told Jones it was unlikely Pagourtzis would ever be declared competent if he was not restored to competency within about 18 months of commitment and treatment, according to the lawsuit.
Jones told Poehl he was wrong and that Pagourtzis would be declared competent, according to the lawsuit.
The court signed documents Feb. 1 declaring Pagourtzis mentally ill, likely to cause harm to others and suffering from mental, emotional and physical distress and that this would continue for more than 90 days, according to the lawsuit.
CASE FOR RECUSAL
Poehl learned in March from employees of the state hospital that Jones had contacted Superintendent Jim Smith and ordered a full competency evaluation by an outside expert, despite the Feb. 1 ruling, according to the lawsuit.
The defense and state were then blindsided March 8, with the announcement of a March 10 status conference, which didn’t allow ample time to arrange for Pagourtzis to participate via video conference, according to the lawsuit.
Pagourtzis’ attorneys argue Jones showed bias and prejudice against Pagourtzis in violation of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct and the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The Texas Code of Judicial Conduct demands an independent, fair and competent judiciary to interpret and apply the laws that govern citizens. The Sixth Amendment ensures defendants have the right to impartiality from a jury and the state.
The defense argues Jones made factually incorrect statements about how often Pagourtzis was subject to evaluations and initiated the evaluation sooner than the 90-day threshold, according to the lawsuit.
The attorneys argue Jones violated Pagourtzis’ rights with last-minute notification of a March 8 status conference, by having the superintendent of a mental hospital evaluate Pagourtzis without notifying the state or defense and working to move his trial from Fort Bend County back to Galveston County.
If Jones is recused, a local district court judge or a retired visiting judge could be appointed to the case, Poehl said.
MOVE TO DISQUALIFY
On April 3, Poehl filed a motion for Jones’ disqualification, arguing he should be removed because he was in legal practice with with Jared Robinson, who’s now judge of the 405th District Court, according to the motion.
Poehl, Robinson and attorney Robert Barfield spoke to and provided legal advice to Pagourtzis on May 18, 2018, the day of the shooting, which created an attorney-client relationship, according to the motion.
Robinson at the time was in practice with Jones through the firm Jones Robinson LLP, according to the motion. Robinson and Jones discontinued their association two days later, according to the motion.
“Although Robinson was briefly on the team and in a limited capacity, Jones is still considered a part of that group,” Poehl said. “Jones and Robinson are the same person for these purposes.”
Under Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, a judge must be disqualified from any proceeding in which the judge has served as a lawyer in the matter in controversy, or a lawyer with whom the judge previously practiced law served during such association as a lawyer concerning the matter.
Judicial disqualification must meet two prongs: The judge or the judge’s firm was the attorney for the party in the case, and the matter before the judge is the same matter that was before the judge or judge’s law firm.
Every action Jones has taken in the case, including the approval of the most recent competency report Feb. 1 would be invalidated if Jones is disqualified, requiring a new evaluation, Poehl said.
“We don’t know yet which way the judge will rule, but we expect to be successful,” Poehl said. “We believe Jones is trying to stay on the case. He does not have to attend the hearing, but if he does, he would be subject to questioning.”
Jones did not respond to requests for comment.
