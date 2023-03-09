Judge Jeth Jones of the 122nd District Court has called for a mental health evaluation of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, accused of mass murder in a 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Jones announced Thursday he would appoint a new independent mental health expert to evaluate Pagourtzis, 22, after a Feb. 1 decision that he was still incompetent to stand trial.
Pagourtzis could spend at least another year in the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas, as he continues to receive treatment. A hearing on Jones' decision is set for 10 a.m. Friday in the 122nd District Court.
Pagourtzis was first sent to the maximum-security mental health hospital in November 2019 after being evaluated by experts who determined he would not be able to aid in his own defense.
Pagourtzis was charged with murder in the May 18, 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 dead and 13 wounded.
He was held in isolation after his arrest until being moved to the mental hospital, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Jones decision would replace Houston psychologist Karen Gollaher, who ruled Pagourtzis incompetent four years ago, as an independent mental health evaluator, Nicholas Poehl, head of Pagourtzis’ defense team said.
The hearing will be open to the public, Poehl said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.