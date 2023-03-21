GALVESTON
A judge Monday sentenced a Baytown man life in prison for sexually abusing three young girls, including a 5-year-old paraplegic.
Judge Jeth Jones of the 122nd District Court sentenced Steven Chavez Florez, 48, to life without the possibility of parole.
A jury Feb. 17 convicted Florez of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.
Florez was under indictment for a 2017 child sexual-abuse case involving a 9-year-old girl when the Texas City Police Department began an investigation into the abuse of the paraplegic girl, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
During the weeklong trial, the victim took the stand and testified that Florez had sex with her many times while he was dating and living with her mother, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The girl from the 2017 case also testified Florez touched her sexually.
Despite defense testimony from the girl’s own mother, the jury found Florez guilty. He opted to have the court assess his punishment.
In the punishment hearing Monday, a third victim testified that Florez touched her sexually when she was 9 and after he moved in with her family when he was last released from prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant District Raneca Henson and co-council Hillary Miller presented evidence of Florez’s extensive criminal history, including state and federal prison sentences, jail time, involvement in a gang and continuous sexual assault of the victims as reasons he should receive a life sentence. Florez’s victims have dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide attempts, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
“The girls spoke their truth and ultimately justice was finally served,” Miller said. “The life sentence ensures that the defendant cannot abuse another child and our community is safer as a result.”
