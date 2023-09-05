GALVESTON
A municipal court judge Tuesday morning lopped off about $300 from a pair of fines totaling $781 city marshals issued an island couple for growing wildflowers more than 9 inches tall without a permit.
The issue first cropped up more than a year ago for Sasha Francis and her husband, Sean Salinger, both biologists, when marshals fined the couple for growing wildflowers without a permit.
Confusion between the city permitting office and the couple over whether they had a license to grow wildflowers this year led marshals to fining the couple in June.
A judge Tuesday cut the couple’s fine by $291, Francis wrote in a social media post.
“We could have chosen to decline to pay and go to trial but, guys, I’m exhausted,” Francis wrote. “I’m so tired of fighting this for five months in my free time and taking time out of work for it. I need to be done with the legal portion of this battle.
“I can’t have this eat at me for months while we wait for a court date, take more time out of work, and waste more time trying to change how other people view plant growth.”
Francis and her husband are working with the Galveston Tree Committee to improve the ordinance and management of cultivating wild flowers, they have said.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, a group that connects people with the island’s natural environment and acted as a consultant to the subcommittee, has been looking at the city’s wildflower ordinance and is preparing a list of amendments for city council consideration.
The group hopes to amend portions of the city ordinance on growing wildflowers, including reducing the mandatory area permit holders have to keep cut around their lawns to keep the rights of way clear, Anna Deichmann, project coordinator at the tourism council, said. Presently, permit holders must mow a 36-inch swath around the perimeter of their yards.
