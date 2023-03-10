GALVESTON
A judge who recently inherited the case for accused Santa Fe school shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis Friday ordered a new court-appointed expert to evaluate whether the now-22-year-old man is competent enough to proceed to trial.
In a room filled with the victims’ parents and reporters, Judge Jeth Jones appointed an independent expert to assess the competency of Pagourtzis, who is charged with capital murder. Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in May 2018. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.
“I like what I heard,” Rosie Y. Stone, whose son Chris Stone died in the shooting, said of the hearing.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever had a judge who asked questions and didn’t back down,” she said. “We’re trying to get some answers almost five years later, and that’s what’s been happening this whole time.”
Jones’ decision replaces Houston psychologist Dr. Karen Gollaher, who ruled Pagourtzis incompetent four years ago, as an independent mental health evaluator, Nicholas Poehl, head of Pagourtzis’ defense team said.
Jones appointed Dr. Joseph Penn of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston to conduct an evaluation of Pagourtzis’ competency. The judge granted him at least two days in May at the facility to decide whether the defendant is competent to confer with his defense attorneys about his case.
In the aftermath of the shooting, an evaluator found Pagourtzis not competent to stand trial by medical experts for the court, the state and the defense, Jones said. Pagourtzis has been in North Texas State Hospital for treatment, but annual reviews have concluded that he is not competent to stand trial, he said.
“The court’s order means an independent medical expert will assess Pagourtzis and report whether he is competent to stand trial,” Jones said. “The report is expected in approximately one month.”
The victims and their families have long waited for justice, and Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who is prosecuting the case, is encouraged by the possibility that the prosecution might move forward.
“My office will zealously pursue every available means to bring this defendant to justice,” Roady said.
Pagourtzis also is under indictment for aggravated assault against a public servant for the shooting of Santa Fe ISD Officer John Barnes, who was gravely injured when he responded to the scene of the shooting, Roady said.
Pagourtzis’ defense attorneys said they didn’t have an opportunity to discuss whether the defendant could be available by video, calling into question the swiftness with which the hearing was planned.
Rhonda Hart, mother of shooting victim Kimberly Vaughan, however, thinks it’s about time some action was taken.
“It’s a big coincidence that as soon as we start lobbying in Austin for Senate Bill 435, as soon as we start getting really vocal in Austin about wanting our autopsy reports— basically talking to the management — that’s when we see some action,” she said.
“We’ll go Karen on them if we have to — just to have a sense of humor on this,” she said.
Roady threw his support behind Senate Bill 435 in a statement to The Daily News Friday.
“(It) would allow prosecutors to share certain information about a crime with crime victims and their families, while not having to make that information available to the general public,” he said.
Under the current law, crime victims and their families don’t have the ability to access this information prior to trial, he said.
“This has been especially heartbreaking for the victims’ families in the Santa Fe High School shooting, since the trial in that case has been delayed while we wait for the defendant to be restored to competency,” Roady said.
“This bill would address that issue and, hopefully, allow us to provide some of the information these families have been waiting for,” he said.
Victims’ parents praised Jones’ “aggressive” stance on the issue Friday. Jones is new to this case, taking over this year after winning election to the 122nd District Court.
“And what I understand is that the defendant is currently at the North Texas State Hospital, and he’s there only on competency restoration at this time,” Jones said.
Jones worries that a court-appointed expert hasn’t evaluated Pagourtzis since 2019.
“All of the competency evaluations that have been done and reported are from the North Texas State Hospital during the course of his commitment,” Roady said. “Additional evaluations are done when that annual date comes up.
“Now, the judge is asking about an outside expert going in and doing an evaluation — I don’t know of any other that has been done, other than the physicians in North Texas State Hospital.”
It is the court’s belief that Pagourtzis is at North Texas State Hospital to receive competency restoration — he is only there for that purpose, Jones said.
“He is there only to seek competency-restoration treatment so that he can consult with a reasonable degree and have a factual understanding about proceedings against him,” he said.
