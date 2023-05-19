LEAGUE CITY
A judge Thursday dismissed a $25 million civil rights lawsuit filed against the city and a police officer by a prominent couple who say they were wrongly jailed in connection with a parking lot fender bender last year, officials said Friday.
Judge Jeffrey V. Brown in the Texas Southern District Court dismissed the case for reasons of qualified immunity, officials said. Qualified immunity protects state and local officials, including law enforcement officers, from individual liability unless the official violated a clearly established constitutional right.
Developer Randy Hall, the grandson of Walter Hall, after whom parks and schools in the city are named, in October filed the lawsuit against League City and one of its police officers seeking a public apology after he and his wife, Rachael, on Sept. 18 were arrested in front of their children, handcuffed, photographed, fingerprinted and detained for more than eight hours in the city jail over a fender-bender in a gym parking lot Sept. 2.
The lawsuit asserted the Halls’ rights under the First, Fourth, Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution were violated during the arrest. It argued those violations occurred because the Halls were never shown copies of the warrants for their arrest nor informed of their Miranda rights during the arrest or booking into the city jail.
If qualified immunity applies, money damages aren’t available even if a constitutional violation has occurred, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
“We think qualified immunity doesn’t apply in this case,” Randall Kallinen, a civil rights attorney representing the Halls, said. “It is not constitutionally sound.”
City officials couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
The parking lot incident and arrests enraged the Halls, who argued if it could happen to them, it could happen to people with lesser means. They would spend proceeds from the lawsuit, if any, on helping people who have faced similar incidents, Rachael Hall said.
The lawsuit was just two months after police dropped charges against Rachael Hall, who was involved in the accident and charged with accident involving damage to vehicle of more than $200.
Officers dropped the charges because of an uncooperative complainant — the other party involved in the accident — Rebekah L. Saunders, chief assistant district attorney, said.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident accused her of leaving the scene prematurely and blamed her for the accident, according to police.
Police charged Randy Hall with interference with police duties, and arrested him in his home. Police dropped charges against him last year.
Randy Hall was arrested hours after the wreck occurred when an officer showed up to their home to request Rachael Hall’s insurance information, she said.
Rachael Hall said she wasn’t convinced the man was a police officer and was concerned about what she called aggressive behavior.
She then called her husband, and he instructed the officer to leave their property if he didn’t have a warrant to be there.
“The judge is stretching what it means to interfere,” Kallinen said of the lawsuit being dismissed. “The law says speech only is not a violation, and he was arrested for speaking on the phone in El Campo, over 90 miles away.”
Kallinen declined to comment about next steps, citing “attorney-client privilege.”
But Randy Hall told The Daily News Friday they plan to appeal the dismissal.
“All of the things we have heard about the police department is the main reason we will continue to fight,” Hall said.
In the past eight months, no fewer than 20 people reached out to him with similar experiences, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.