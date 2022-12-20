GALVESTON
The judge of the 10th District Court has dismissed a defamation lawsuit prominent developer and attorney Jerome Karam filed against attorneys representing a woman accusing him of sexual assault.
Attorneys for Karam plan to immediately appeal the decision by Judge Kerry Neves, who dismissed the defamation lawsuit Nov. 28 with prejudice, requiring Karam to pay attorneys fees. In the decision, Neves cited the Texas Citizens Participation Act, which protects free speech.
“We’re not giving up,” Karam said. “We look forward to our day to be heard.”
A hearing to determine how much Karam would have to pay in attorneys fees was set for Monday, but will be pushed to sometime in January, said Craig Eiland, who represents Karam.
“We were forthcoming with the judge that we would seek an appeal,” Eiland said Tuesday.
Karam filed the lawsuit June 24 seeking $15 million in damages against Brock Akers and Cordt Akers of The Akers Law firm and law firm Daly & Black and attorneys Richard Daly, John Scott Black and Andrew Dao. The lawsuit accused those attorneys of attempting to gain notoriety and fame by defaming Karam and attempting to extort money from him. The Akers Law firm and the Daly & Black law firm didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.
The lawsuit accuses the attorneys of making serious, sensational allegations that don’t match their client’s statement to police. The lawsuit also raises questions about what’s protected speech by attorneys seeking publicity outside a courtroom for a case.
“When you make these kinds of allegations, if they aren’t true and accurate, the damage is done,” Eiland said in June.
Eiland cited a 2017 case — Landry’s Inc., owned by Tilman Fertitta, vs. the Animal Legal Defense Fund. The lawsuit filed by Fertitta claimed the group defamed him when discussing mistreatment of tigers at Houston Downtown Aquarium. The case went in the favor of the fund at the district and appeals court levels, but the Texas Supreme Court ruled in February 2021 for Landry’s.
“The Supreme Court determined that a lawyer can’t go around and make false, defamatory statements about somebody, even a public figure,” Eiland said.
Karam filed a separate lawsuit in the 405th District Court in February against Ashlyn Moore, 22, of League City for $100 million for defamation. Moore, a former waitress at Karam’s Jungle Bar & Adult Adventure nightclub in Texas City, in January accused him on social media of sexual assault.
Moore reported the incident to the Texas City Police Department on Feb. 1, but police and prosecutors didn’t seek charges because Moore reported inappropriate touching, not sexual assault. Sexual assault is defined under the Texas Penal Code as involving penetration without consent.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges against Karam based on evidence Moore provided, officials said at the time.
Moore filed a countersuit to Karam’s defamation lawsuit June 7, seeking $1 million. The lawsuit accuses Karam of assaulting her inside a massage room at Mainland City Centre in Texas City, which Karam has denied.
Karam’s June lawsuit against Moore’s attorneys accuses them of spreading false allegations by using terms such as “sexual predator” and “sexual assault” in communications with news organizations including Yahoo!, The Daily Beast, KPRC-TV and NBC Houston.
An appeal to Neves’ decision will be filed after attorney’s fees are assessed in January, Eiland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.