GALVESTON
A magistrate judge Tuesday increased the bond for a Galveston man jailed on a continuous violence against family charge to $1 million from $25,000.
Gino Jett Weedman-Sosa, 29, who earlier this year pleaded guilty to strangling a relative, was charged Saturday after being accused of dousing a woman with an unknown flammable liquid, authorities said.
The woman was the same victim from the previous crime, according to court documents.
“This new charge is violent in nature, and included causing bodily injury and pouring flammable liquid all over the complainant’s body,” according to court documents.
The $25,000 bond was insufficient to safeguard the community, especially the complainant, according to court documents.
Galveston police were called to the 6100 block of Broadway about an assault in progress at 8 p.m. Saturday, detective Dannie Simpson said.
Officers learned from witnesses a man identified as Weedman-Sosa fled on foot before officers arrived, Simpson said.
Officers found Weedman-Sosa in Offatts Bayou and convinced him to come ashore where he was taken into custody, Simpson said.
“Officers located the victim who claimed to have been assaulted and doused with an unknown flammable liquid by Weedman-Sosa,” Simpson said.
The woman was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital, Simpson said.
Weedman-Sosa had previously been arrested Dec. 28 and accused of strangling a family member, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to the charge Feb. 23, according to the documents.
Weedman-Sosa was sentenced to three years on supervised probation and paid $332 in court fees, according to the documents.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
