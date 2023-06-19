A sign on the back of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol lifeguard stand near 10th Street explains the surf conditions warning flags, including the purple flag warning of venomous marine life like jellyfish, Portuguese men-o-war and stingrays.
Visitors might not notice purple flags flying at the beach, but they warn of potential problems with jellyfish, Portuguese men-o-war, stingrays or other marine life that can cause painful stings and hazards. Such stings are on the rise lately, say officials who are flying the purple flags to alert visitors.
The three big categories of jellyfish beach patrol officials often see at the beach have been Nomura’s jellyfish, cannonball jellyfish and the Portuguese man-o’-war, which aren’t jellyfish, but still can deliver an intense sting, said Peter Davis, chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
Beach patrol has noticed an increase of sting incidents compared to last year, particularly a rise in Nomura’s jellyfish, also known as Japanese jellyfish, stings in the past couple of months, Davis said.
Nomura’s jellyfish look like parachutes with strings coming out of their bodies, Davis said. The sting usually lasts 10 to 30 minutes, whereas man-o’-war stings can last hours.
The purple flag, which indicates marine life like jellyfish are potential hazards to swimmers, is flown at the 32 beach patrol towers when officials receive a high volume of reports of jellyfish stings, Davis said.
The flag will be flown if beach patrol receives reports of more than 15 stings in an hour on the weekday or 30 stings in an hour on a weekend, Davis said. Beach patrol lifeguards also can make the call to fly the flag if they notice an increase of jellyfish in the area.
“What we don’t want to do is cry wolf and fly that flag every day,” Davis said.
People eventually will ignore the importance of the warning if the purple flags are flown daily, Davis said.
Although jellyfish stings can be painful, it’s rare for someone to have an allergic reaction from the experience, Davis said.
“You do see people have reactions to sting like nauseousness, vomiting or hyperventilating,” Davis said. “That usually has to do with the pain or the fear associated with not knowing how bad the pain is going to be.”
Beachgoers stung by a jellyfish should avoid scraping out the stingers; it’s better to carefully pluck them out, Davis said. He also advises people who are stung by jellyfish to rinse the affected area with cold, fresh water, applying meat tenderizer or alcohol or rubbing the sting with a towel, Davis said.
The best option for those who are stung by a jellyfish is to clean the sting with saline water and try to carefully remove any visible stingers, Davis said.
