GALVESTON
The mother of a 17-year-old boy who a SWAT team was after Jan. 22 when it raided a house on Avenue O is trying to raise money to help the family pay for thousands of dollars in damage police left behind.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Terry Borrell said about the aftermath of the raid at the home of her longtime friend Erika Rios.
Borrell is the mother of Cameron Vargas, who had been falsely identified and charged with murder and was the target of the raid.
“This was a huge mistake. They were looking for somebody who turned out to be innocent who wasn’t even there.
“It’s not right.”
Steps leading to the raid began with the Jan. 20 shooting death Malik Dunn, 25, in the 3900 block of Sealy Street, police said.
The next day, Rios was driving her son and Vargas, his friend, home from their job when police stopped her and asked the boys for their names, she said. Vargas stayed at the Rios house until about midnight, then walked out the front door and to his own home about a half a block away, his father told The Daily News.
Hours later, after watching the Rios home in the 5300 block of Avenue O, the Galveston Police Department’s SWAT division launched the raid.
The SWAT unit announced its presence over a megaphone, but Rios was fast asleep, she said. Shortly after, officers broke windows with wooden projectiles, bashed in a door and destroyed wiring, which left the house without heat. All told, the raid is set to cost the family more than $5,000.
On Jan. 22, police obtained an arrest warrant for Vargas, accusing him of the murder of Dunn based on eyewitness testimony. Vargas turned himself in Jan. 23. He was released Jan. 25 when the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges because an “eyewitness” statement implicating Vargas turned out to be false.
Varga’s family had to work to get to the charges dropped, Borrell said.
“This has been a parent’s worst nightmare,” she said.
“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. It was traumatizing seeing my innocent son go through this and see him put into a system trying to implicate him for a murder.
“We had to do our own detective work to prove his innocence.”
Borrell and Rios have been friends since high school and have become even closer because they have children about the same age who have become close friends themselves, Borrell said.
Borrell set up a GoFundMe page Friday to help with the repairs to the home.
“The community has been amazing,” Borrell said. “They’ve been very supportive and I knew they would back her up.”
As of Saturday morning, the page has had more than 50 donations and raised nearly $2,100 of its $5,000 goal.
“This means the absolute world to me,” Rios said. “She did not have to do this and neither did the donors, most complete strangers at that.”
“The donations were a huge start to getting the heat and windows repaired. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without their help.”
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gofund.me/a1478b91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.