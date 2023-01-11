DICKINSON
After objection from dozens of neighbors, including one who is a district court judge, the city council Tuesday declined to grant a specific-use permit allowing Crystal Cruise Investments to operate a vacation rental house in a residential neighborhood.
The house at 5122 Casa Grande St. has been a matter of contention for months because vacationers have been disturbing the usually quiet neighborhood, which backs up to Dickinson Bayou, opponents of the permit said.
Property owners, however, asserted they responded quickly to complaints and noted other short-term rentals operating in the city weren’t required to obtain specific-use permits.
“I live nearby in Kemah and operate four rental properties and can be 15 minutes away if there are issues on the property,” Chad Griffin, an owner, said. “We have done everything the city has asked.
“There are 50 other rental properties in the city and only one has a specific-use permit.”
During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Dickinson Planning & Zoning Board recommended the city reject the specific-use permit for Crystal Cruise Investments, which needed the allowance to operate in a conventional residential zoning district.
“In June, these learned businessmen came to Casa Grande and have not carried out business like true businessmen,” Lonnie Cox, presiding judge of the 56th District Court Judge and resident of the Casa Grande St. neighborhood, said at the meeting Tuesday.
“It had become a mess. It is like the movie ‘Animal House,’ with tons of people causing chaos,” Cox said, alluding to the 1978 film about a raucous fraternity house.
Neighbors also asserted renters could be heard even across the bayou screaming and partying throughout the week. Others complained renters have been riding personal watercraft too fast on the bayou and driving too fast through the neighborhood.
“The safety of our children is the most important thing,” Cathy Palmer said. “I had to rescue a young child riding his bike on the street from a truck speeding from the home. They would have never seen him until it was too late.”
Another neighbor also voiced concern about children’s safety in the neighborhood.
“This permit requests impacts our families,” Stephanie Brown said. “Location of rental homes matters. The owners have no respect for the rules. They leave the gate to their property open. A child could fall into the bayou or their pool. This is a safety concern and they should not be granted the permit.”
Griffin said he had not been aware of the gate being left open and wanted to be a good neighbor.
“I don’t want parties at the home,” he said. “It’s in my interest to keep it pristine, as repairs cost me money. I want what is best for the neighborhood and community.
“I was not aware of the gate issue and I have taken measures to address concerns, such as installing cameras and a NoiseAware device.”
The property owners filed for a temporary restraining order against Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth on Aug. 31 in 405th District Court. The company argued the city was infringing on its rights to operate a short-term rental.
The restraining order was extended Sept. 15, but a temporary injunction for the property owners was denied by the court on Oct. 24. The city then filed its own temporary injunction Nov. 28, which the court accepted Dec. 9 on the grounds that the property owners were operating a vacation home and that they didn’t have a specific-use permit as required under city ordinances.
A trial is set in the case for Aug. 21, in the 405th District Court.
The council was unanimous in its decision to decline issuing the permit.
“In a sense, I am glad that the owners have showed us how it is going to be,” Skipworth said. “I don’t see how we could vote to approve this.
“I believe in property rights, but it’s constitutional to provide zoning to residences. Property rights end when you infringe on the rights of others.”
Jessie Brantley, council member for Position 4, said the property owners had not tried to work with neighbors.
“The ownership of this home has known about problems since at least the beginning of August,” Brantley said. “My question to the residents of Casa Grande is, how many times has this neighbor sat in your living room to come up with a neighborly solution?
“Has he once knocked on your door and asked how to come to an amicable solution? Not once.”
The property is on a lot of a little more than an acre. It consists of a 3,000-square-foot, two-story house with four bedrooms. The ground floor includes a garage, living room, two bathrooms, two bedrooms. It also includes a boat dock and a 450 square foot apartment with a living room, bedroom and toilet.
Owners market the property as able to sleep up to 30 guests.
