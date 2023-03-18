Italian Culture On Display In Dickinson By STUART VILLANUEVA The Daily News Stuart Villanueva Photojournalist Author email Mar 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Sky Von Decker, 8, stuffs his face while participating in the spaghetti-eating contest at the 2023 Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County in Dickinson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Italy-themed beads hang on a rack at the 2023 Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County in Dickinson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Visitors to the 2023 Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County peruse baked goods at the St. Joseph Shrine in Dickinson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Charlotte Blair, 3, wipes her eyes while playing in bubbles at the 2023 Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County in Dickinson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News The city of Dickinson welcomed visitors to celebrate the town's Italian heritage Saturday at the annual Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County.Despite morning drizzle, guests visited the decorated St. Joseph's altar where a blessing was held to celebrate the Catholic Feast of St. Joseph.The event featured music, food and games in addition to crowd favorites, the grape-stomping and spaghetti-eating contests. Stuart Villanueva: 409 683-5336; stuart.villanueva@galvnews.com 