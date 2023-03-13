GALVESTON
Islanders have rallied to support Galveston Bagel Company, buying as many as 1,100 bagels a day and cleaning the bakers out well before closing time, after street construction clamor curbed business for the new eatery.
It’s a good problem to have, said Shelby Mena, who owns the shop at the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue K with her husband, Dillan.
“We got a lot of comments about the article that was in the newspaper,” she said. “Definitely after the newspaper article and Facebook post, we saw a big increase in business.”
Construction crews began work on 23rd Street in September, as part of a county and city partnership to reconstruct a pair of streets from Broadway to the seawall, Brandon Cook, Galveston’s assistant city manager for development and municipal services, has said. Officials approved the $10.6 million interlocal agreement in May 2022.
The construction at the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue K has blocked the bagel store since the beginning of February, Dillan Mena told The Daily News.
Galveston over the past 10 years has prioritized reconstructing major corridors that run between Broadway and the seawall. The projects often involve tearing up utilities beneath the street, replacing them with larger sewer and drainage pipes and then installing concrete street surface instead of asphalt.
The goal of construction is to improve the street and its drainage, Nancy Baher, assistant county engineer, said. The 23rd Street project should be finished 402 days after it began on Sept. 12, 2022, meaning completion could come as soon as October, she said.
That construction constricted business for the Menas during an already slow season, Shelby said. Shedding light on the issue in a March 1 article led dozens of islanders flocking to the business, buying out every bagel they can make, she said.
The Menas were sold out of bagels by noon Monday, which is becoming a regular occurrence for the mom-and-pop shop, she said. And it’s not from a lack of cooking capacity, as the shop’s three bagel bakers churn out about 1,100 a day.
“We’re selling our croissants, our pita bread and our wheat bread — that’s all we have,” she said. “During the weekends, we do a big bake — which is more than we make on a typical Monday. So, we made our regular Saturday bake today and we ran out of that.
“That’s 92 dozen.”
The desire to patronize a local business left Dickinson resident Brittany Bishop undeterred by the absence of bagels on Monday. She heard a local business was in trouble and leapt into action, making an order for the next day, she said.
“My friend is a lash technician down the street, and she told me she knew they needed help,” Bishop, an insurance broker, said. “I bought a half-dozen bagels for tomorrow.”
“We’ve never been here before. And I work from home, so I was actually looking for a place to work. I reached out to them to see if they had Wi-Fi to see if I could start working down here. And they do; they said I can come on down whenever.”
Supporting local businesses is something self-described beach bum Sharron Todd thinks every community member should do. The 10-year islander was sharing lunch with her daughter, Melissa Morton, in a nearly full house at 1 p.m. Monday.
“We knew about the place, but we decided to come out here because of that article,” Morton, a teacher at L.A. Morgan Elementary School, said. “We didn’t want to see another local business go down the tubes.”
Galveston Bagel Co. has received an outpouring of patronage and shout-outs from various island members and businesses over the past week-and-a-half, leaving them basking in love and support, Dillan said.
“The outpouring of support we have received this week because of these posts, articles, etc. has helped so much,” he said. “Not only for the businesses financially, but for the sake of our sanity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.