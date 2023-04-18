GALVESTON
He expected to spend a quiet Sunday in February 1993 at church with his wife in Waco. But the young reporter would spend the next 51 days covering a calamitous and fatal clash between the federal government and members of a religious group that killed 87 and ended exactly 30 years ago.
Islander John McLemore witnessed the siege while covering it for the local TV station, and he's no longer haunted by the memory of watching a burning building where 77 people, including David Koresh, died.
McLemore was a reporter for Waco’s CBS affiliate, KWTX, in the early 90s, and those who have watched footage of the Branch Davidians exchanging fire with agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have likely watched video captured by McLemore and his fellow journalists Dan Mulloney and Jim Peeler.
“Would I do it again? Probably not,” McLemore said. “I didn’t know I had it in me then.”
DAVIDIANS VS THE GOVERNMENT
Ben Roden founded the Branch Davidians in 1959 as an offshoot of the Davidian Seventh-Day Adventist Church. In the mid-80s, the group became embroiled in a power struggle, and David Koresh took control of the community. He soon began taking “spiritual wives,” several of whom were reportedly as young as 11. Allegations of child abuse and weapons violations attracted the attention of legal authorities.
Believing the group was illegally stockpiling weapons, the ATF obtained both an arrest warrant for Koresh and a search warrant for the compound. On Feb. 28, 1993, more than 70 ATF agents raided the complex.
SETTING THE SIEGE
The newlywed journalist was 29 on the Sunday in February when his editor called him in to work. McLemore told his boss he had plans to go to church with his wife.
“He said, ‘No, you’re not,’” McLemore said. “He said, ‘We expect to have some law enforcement out at Rodenville.’ So, I was in the station at 6 a.m. the next morning.”
The news station actually learned about the raid through the girlfriend of McLemore’s coworker. The girlfriend, who worked as a first responder with the local EMS, said all ambulances would be put on high alert that Sunday.
“I was just a young, punk-ass reporter trying to find an acorn,” he said. “I thought they were going to serve a warrant, and the people were going to resist — like not open the door. I didn’t expect the ATF, I thought maybe it was going to be local.
“I thought they were going to go in, kick the door down and bring out an armful of guns — and I’ll be home for a late lunch. Well, 51 days later, I got to have that lunch.”
McLemore, Peeler and Mulloney drove out that morning in a pair of Ford Broncos, arriving about a mile outside the compound before the ATF assembled. Three helicopters whirred overhead that morning, taking several passes by the compound before the chaos began.
The reporters were watching the compound and talking about how to cover the impending police presence when a Department of Public Safety vehicle drove past. The officer just waved at McLemore as they passed.
A few minutes passed before an unassuming truck approached pulling a covered cattle trailer. As the back of the trailer came into view, McLemore saw dozens of ATF agents packed where he expected cows to be. A second truck and cattle trailer passed the journalists, and McLemore remembers exchanging an awkward wave with a heavily armed agent.
SHOOTING A CAMERA IN A GUNFIGHT
The exchange of gunfire began sometime after 9 a.m. and lasted for about 20 minutes before McLemore and his team mustered the courage to find shelter behind a bus nearer to the compound.
It was from that vantage point that McLemore, who wasn’t trained as a cameraman, set up the camera that captured footage now seen the world over.
“About 20 minutes in, we said, ‘Alright, we’ve got to be brave and get out and record this; this is an important story,'” McLemore said. “'If we don’t get it, I don’t know who does.'”
A barrage of about 100 or so bullets pelted the side of the bus as the three journalists worked to gather the story from the other side.
“We were looking at each other saying, ‘You go shoot it,’ ‘No, you go shoot it,’” McLemore said.
McLemore ran out amid the gunfire and set up the camera, then bolted back to safety. Mulloney then ran out to adjust the lens. The camera then sat unmanned for several minutes as bullets ripped through the air and killed four federal agents and six Davidians.
SWIFT BURN
Media mayhem ensued the day after the siege began, with reporters from across the country descending on Waco, McLemore said. It also only took a day for controversy to descend on the young reporter, who a Houston reporter claimed tipped off the Davidians of the raid.
“It’s become folklore that our photographer (Peeler) had tipped off the Davidians because he talked to a rural postman,” McLemore said. “And that was probably part of it, but there was a front page story in the Waco Tribune on Saturday that said this religious group is stockpiling weapons, illegal weapons. And their leader, David Koresh, says he’s the messiah.”
Then, in the paper’s Sunday edition, it was revealed that Koresh was raping 12-year-old girls, McLemore said. Those front-page articles, paired with three military helicopters flying repeatedly overhead the morning the siege began, likely tipped off the Davidians to the raid, McLemore said.
A lawsuit three years after the siege in Waco exonerated the reporter of the allegation. The former ATF director wrote McLemore a letter apologizing for the undue strife the allegation caused him and thanked him for his help driving three wounded agents away from the battlefield on the day of the siege.
McLemore spent days at a time camped out in his truck over the next 50 days after the shootout. National reporters hounded him for interviews about the erroneous allegation that McLemore tipped off the Davidians.
“On April 19, the 51st day of the standoff, I’m doing a live shot for our noon show,” McLemore said. “I said, ‘Something big happened this morning; They’re putting tear gas into the compound.’ The tanks were poking holes in it and putting in tear gas.
“The anchor then goes, ‘It’s on fire.’ And I think, you know, I’m doing pretty good, but I don't know if I'm on fire. He goes, ‘No, the compound is on fire!’ It’s burning right behind me, and I did play-by-play as it burned from right to left.”
It took about 20 minutes for the tinderbox-like structure to go up in flames, killing 76 people, McLemore said.
“They pumped in 100 rounds of tear gas, and this was one of them,” he said.
REMNANTS OF THE RAID
Among items McLemore kept from the scene were a box that once held a Ferrett brand 40mm tear gas round and a pair of bullets, one spent and one unfired.
And the shootout footage might not have seen the light of day if not for McLemore thinking to pocket the tape before the first day ended.
Sensing the ATF might not be too fond of their taped performance, McLemore instructed the cameraman to pocket the tape and place a blank one in the camera. And when an ATF agent took the camera’s contents, McLemore still had his footage to show the world.
“They came here, they were going to kick some ass, and they got their ass kicked,” he said.
