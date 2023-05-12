GALVESTON
A record-breaking wave of 8.1 million tourists splashed about $1.2 billion across the city in 2022, as the island tourism industry surpassed previously held highs for visitation and spending, according to data released by the Park Board of Trustees.
The park board is charged with promoting the island to potential tourists throughout the nation. The entity collects hotel occupancy taxes, which is a 15 percent tax on hotel and short-term rental stays on the island. It uses those funds — about $30 million in 2022 — to promote the island, as well as maintain the beach and some city’s parks.
CEO Kelly de Schaun, who resigned from her position in a mutual agreement about a week after the data was released, thinks the park board reintroduced Galveston to tourists during the pandemic, when traveling became restricted.
“With the beach offerings, the historical cultural offerings, the festivals that we do, folks are becoming enchanted,” de Schaun said. “On top of that, we expanded our accommodation offerings.”
The island doubled its number of places to stay with the explosion of short-term rentals over the past few years, de Schaun said.
Cruise industry expansion at the Port of Galveston has been another boon to the tourism industry, de Schaun said. Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, in particular, has brought tourists from places like Dallas, Chicago and Washington state, de Schaun said. About 45 percent of the people coming to the new cruise terminal at Pier 10 are from outside Texas.
“Just like we can afford to put marketing into markets our partners can’t, Royal Caribbean can put Galveston into markets we can’t afford,” de Schaun said.
“One of our successes has been our ability to leverage our resources with our partners,” de Schaun said. Whether that’s through the local businesses and where they’re putting advertising, or be that the cruise lines and the ports and where they’re putting advertising.
“That’s allowed us to leverage the funds we have and get much more exposure for Galveston outside of that Houston market that’s been bread and butter for us for decades.”
These records are not just the result of park board success, it further reflects positive changes being made in Galveston, Mayor Craig Brown said.
"The success brings challenges, though," Brown said. "We can't lose sight that our responsibility is to those who call Galveston home.
"Increased traffic, general congestion and increased demands on our city services are areas that need to be discussed, with our ultimate goal to have fewer tourists who stay longer."
ISLAND IMPACT
The record-breaking stream of tourists hasn’t quite affected the financial standing of the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, where admissions are free. It has, however, caused an island-favorite event to explode, Lisa Shaw, executive director of the center, said.
“Because we’re free, we don’t see an increase in admissions, but in terms of ArtWalk we surpassed previous years in 2022,” Shaw said. “Our day-to-day visitation is really dependent on weather, and our numbers these past few months have really gone up."
When years ago the center would have trouble finding sign-ups for its art classes and educationally engaging events, Shaw is now selling out routinely, she said. Shaw has been able to double the number of event offerings, she said.
Tourists from all over have taken classes at the center, with people coming from Canada, the Midwest and Alaska, Shaw said.
“Being free gives people an extra level of access, when they may not normally go to an art museum if they’re on the beach,” Shaw said.
The Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place., saw a record-breaking number of visitors in 2022, David Robertson, executive director, said.
“We’ve had a wonderful year,” Robertson said. “We’ve had a record-breaking number of weddings and guests. We had our first gala this year, and we hosted our first Steampunk Festival.”
All that success afforded the museum the money to buy another railroad baggage car, one they plan to turn into a library on wheels, Robertson said.
“People can use it as a resource for projects, but it can go to other railroad stations,” he said. “It can also be used to move stuff off the island in a hurricane.”
About 1,500 people came from several states to the Steampunk Festival in April, and as many as 30,000 people came last year for The Polar Express movie and train ride experience, Robertson said.
“We’re not just a side note, we’re a destination now,” Robertson said.
Last year was a strong one for the hotels under the San Luis Resort umbrella, Paul Schultz, vice president of hospitality at parent company Landry’s, has said. The San Luis, 5222 Seawall Blvd., operators also manage the Holiday Inn Resort on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd. and Harbor House Hotel on Pier 21.
The Landry-owned hotels observed a similar growth trend for the first quarter of 2023, Schultz previously told The Daily News. The hotels had a very successful Mardi Gras and spring break, and managers always use spring break as a barometer for the summer, he said. Schultz expected another wonderful year at the San Luis.
DIVING INTO DATA
Visitor spending in Galveston increased 27 percent in 2022, while tourist visitation reached a peak of 8.1 million visitors last year — a 25 percent increase from 2021 and 10.9 percent increase from 2019, according to officials. That money generated about $120 million in state and local taxes, including about $30 million in hotel occupancy tax, according to another record.
Each household on the island would need to be taxed an additional $5,139 to replace the $120 million in visitor-generated taxes collected by the state and local government, according to park board officials.
The park board pointed to strong demand growth and higher commodity prices as the reason for the increases. Day-trippers, who represented about 52 percent of the 8.1 million visitors, spent about $238 million last year. Overnight visitors, who made up about 35 percent of last year’s tourists, spent about $749 million on the island. Those who came to cruise spent about $80 million in Galveston.
Park board trustees in 2015 took over collections and has increased the amount of hotel occupancy tax amassed every single year, with the exception of during the COVID pandemic, CFO Bryson Frazier said. The park board in 2021 collected about $24.4 million in hotel occupancy tax, a previous record.
“Last year, we collected $29.6 million in hotel occupancy taxes, and $15.6 million of that came from short-term rentals,” Frazier said. “That’s 53 percent.”
Going back to 2018, short-term rentals made up about 29 percent of hotel occupancy tax collections, Frazier said.
“They’ve exploded quite a bit,” Frazier said. “This explosion in short-term rentals that we’ve had is absolutely palpable — you can see it and you can feel it.”
For 2023 collections, short-term rentals already make up 56 percent, Frazier said.
“It’s gone up a little bit, but that’s only five months of data,” Frazier said. “I would expect them to be more than 50 percent in fiscal 2023, as well."
Popular events returning to the island after the pandemic has resulted in a surge of tourism, Frazier said.
“There was a really strong Mardi Gras the last two years,” he said. “You’ve seen a lot of people at holiday events, like Dickens on the Strand. Those kinds of events came back and came back with a passion.”
Destination marketplaces like Galveston are faring better after the pandemic than normal cities or rural areas, Frazier said.
“Our marketing team does an excellent job of bringing people to the island,” Frazier said. “I think you combine our access to people and our talented marketing crew, that’s why you’re seeing people come to the island.”
MARKETING SHIFT
Houstonians still lead the way when tracking where island tourists start their journeys, but that’s changing, de Schaun said.
Some think the Houston market is an easy grab for the Galveston tourism industry, that they’ll come to the island without any marketing efforts; that just isn’t true, de Schaun said.
“Houston is one of the most competitive cities in Texas in so much as trying to attract visitation,” de Schaun said. “Every small town in Texas is marketing to Houston. Undoubtedly, we benefit from being in close proximity to Houston, but sometimes, you’re never a prophet in your own land.
“Those folks that are coming from the Midwest and farther out, they see Galveston differently than those who are just right up the road from us in Houston.”
The park board has changed the profile of its marketing efforts over the past several years, de Schaun. About 80 percent of the entity’s marketing efforts were devoted to Houston, now the majority is going elsewhere, de Schaun said.
“One of the benefits of that is that the Houston market can be very short term for us,” de Schaun said. “They’re not going to stay a long time; it doesn’t take long to get here, so they can do a fast weekend; if the weather changes their plans change. But if we’re pulling people from Dallas, San Antonio, Louisiana, Oklahoma or Kansas City, they’re staying for longer."
