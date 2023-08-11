GALVESTON
Tenants of a West End apartment complex are objecting to a lease addendum creating a slew of new rules, including a 12-hour-a-day curfew and a ban on morning vacuuming.
Some tenants argued the addendum, which they received Aug. 1, went overboard with rules and violated their privacy, along with some other basic rights. And they might be correct in that assessment, two island attorneys said.
The Club of the Isle, 3433 Cove View Blvd., issued the addendum with a list of rules including a curfew from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., no foul language on the property and no vacuuming or doing laundry during morning hours.
GVA Management, an Austin-based real estate company that oversees the complex, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Zach Belcher, a resident of the apartment complex, said management has gone too far with the rules, especially the curfew.
“Most of the people here work night jobs,” Belcher said. “This is a high-rent paying community. People are paying from $1,600 to $2,000 a month. Most of these people are doctors or law enforcement. They come home late and aren’t allowed to enjoy any of the amenities when they get home late.”
Attempting to limit when people come and go from their homes was a new one even for people who advocate for renters, but not unprecedented.
Array Apartments in Austin was heavily scrutinized in June after attempting a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., KVUE-TV reported. Apartment managers lifted the curfew about three weeks later and apologized.
Most apartments that implement curfews do it to curb crime.
Banning foul language on the property was a violation of freedom of speech, Belcher said.
Foul language on the property hasn’t been an issue, Belcher said.
“How are they going to tell me how to speak?” Belcher said.
Tenant Danielle Dell’Olio said the new rules struck her as ridiculous.
“When I saw that, I thought that was funny because if I don’t clean in the dusk or early in the morning I can’t clean my apartment because it’s so blessedly hot,” Dell’Olio said.
One local attorney said the whole situation was odd, starting with the fact the new rules weren’t part of the initial lease agreement both parties signed.
“It seems weird that they would impose a curfew,” Jonathan Zendeh Del, an island attorney, said. “The first question is: How do you enforce that? Do you call the police on somebody if they’re outside their apartment after 9 p.m.? What happens if you’re just coming home at 9 p.m.? It seems like a lot of potential liberties are being restricted.”
The tenants have an argument that because the new rules weren’t conditions in the original lease, they’re not valid, Zendeh Del said.
Tenants with time left on their leases and not needing to renew them could just say no to the addendum, he said.
“Unless there’s a provision in the lease that they can change the terms and add addendums later on and that tenant is obligated to sign and agree to it, which sounds like an awfully one-sided lease,” Zendeh Del said.
“For example, the apartment complex could say, ‘We are imposing a $200 a month surcharge on everybody, sign here if you agree,’” Zendeh Del said. “The tenants could say, ‘No, we aren’t agreeing to that.’ That doesn’t mean they’re bound to it. But if they sign it and agree to it, I think they lose their standing to complain about it.”
Leslie Burgoyne, managing attorney at Lone Star Legal Aid’s Galveston office, said she’d never before heard of an apartment imposing a curfew.
Lone Star Legal Aid is a statewide service providing attorneys to low-income Texans.
“I don’t think it would hold up in court,” Burgoyne said. “The question is whether you can be evicted for violating the curfew. I don’t think that would fly in court around here. I certainly would be interested to see them try.”
It would be hard to convince a judge that ignoring a limitation on people’s freedom of movement was a valid reason for eviction, she said.
