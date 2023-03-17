GALVESTON
The dilapidated Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd., once was the focal point of a park where tourists flocked en masse. City officials in a workshop Thursday will hear from companies hoping to redevelop the entire park and build a new beach patrol headquarters, making it again a visitor destination.
Such efforts to improve public amenities at Stewart Beach have started and stalled for years, largely over the costs. Most island officials agree Stewart Beach — in a high-profile location where Broadway meets Seawall Boulevard — could and should be so much more than it is now. But consensus on how to get there and what to spend has been elusive.
“It’s the most iconic park on the island,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “Council is anxious to get a report on what park board recommendations would be to develop the Stewart Beach Park. This has been ongoing for a number of years, with the park board and city discussing how we move forward with the redevelopment of Stewart and Seawolf beach parks.”
The pavilion, surrounded Friday by a moat of rainwater and littered with rusted metal, was built in 1984 with a life-expectancy of 30 years. The newest feature appeared to be a yellow-and-blue coat of paint that covered the building’s crumbling facades.
It’s almost a decade older than it was intended to last, said Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis, whose department works out of the structure. It’s time to replace the pavilion, not renovate it, Davis said.
“If you fix this thing up and put a bunch of money in it, what are you buying yourself — an extra 10, 15 years?” Davis said of the pavilion. “All we’re doing is kicking the can down the road again. Galveston doesn’t need another Band-Aid, it needs stuff that lasts.”
REVAMPING EFFORTS
Efforts to address the aging building’s condition go back at least a decade. According to a 2014 report, the building had aging infrastructure that resulted in increased maintenance costs of about $200,000 a year, Caitlin Carnes, park board spokeswoman, said.
The park board held several meetings in 2017 with residents and stakeholders at the pavilion to define the desired amenities. An amphitheater, playground, concessions, restrooms and showers, a venue for events, space for the Beach Patrol and park administration, a rooftop restaurant and terrace, shaded seating and a covered market space were on the list, she said.
In 2018, the park board worked with Rogers Partners on a $24 million design for the pavilion that eventually was voted down by city council, Carnes said.
“The wish list for the concept included a waterfront restaurant, shops, event space, community room, concession services and offices for Beach Patrol and park staff,” Carnes said.
The design would have increased the square footage to 72,000, compared with 51,000 of the existing structure. The cost to implement all aspects of the design could have reached up to $24 million. The project never made it to the next phase, which would determine a more accurate construction cost estimate and fully developed plans and specifications.
The park board in 2019 allocated $102,000 for engineering needed for drainage work requested by city officials. Park board trustees at the time proposed to city council members doing drainage work in tandem with moving forward with a new pavilion design, as both would take time to develop and implement.
“The park board stated they wouldn’t be able to move ahead with drainage improvements until 2020, when it could get on the city’s street improvement schedule to elevate the road at Stewart Beach,” Carnes said.
‘COLLABORATIVE EFFORT’
After initially denying the funding request in 2019, the Texas General Land Office awarded the park board almost $1.2 million for flood mitigation at Stewart Beach, she said. Park board officials received another $440,240 from the city’s Industrial Development Corp. for flooding mitigation.
The drainage project was completed in 2022, with the park board debuting mobile amenities to provide services, restrooms and shade closer to the beach front during pavilion closure. The park board then proposed a request for qualifications to hire a master developer to offer complete overhaul of the park.
“Stewart Beach is Galveston’s premier beach park, and its success is important to our spring and summer tourism season,” Vince Lorefice, general manager of parks at the park board, said.
“This process has been a collaborative effort among trustees, council members, city and park board staff who have all been very engaged and thoughtful in this process,” he said. “We are excited to share the results of the request for qualifications with the city council with the hope of moving this project forward.”
NEW DIGS FOR AN OLD PATROL
The Galveston Beach Patrol can trace its roots back to 1875. Entering the Beach Patrol scene about 108 years later, Chief Peter Davis’ tenure predates the 1984-constructed pavilion by a year, and he recalls working as a lifeguard out of a trailer in the early ’80s, he said.
That was a time when about 15 lifeguards was sufficient to cover Galveston beaches — that number has risen to more than 100, which Davis said isn’t adequate during peak seasons.
Trailers have made their way back to the beach, carrying bathrooms and a small beach shop as a temporary solution to the pavilion’s facilities slowly becoming defunct.
The need for those and other amenities could be answered by companies who’ve submitted their qualifications to revamp the space. Since their bids are sealed, information regarding the companies and submissions wasn’t available, but will be revealed at the city council’s Thursday workshop.
“Ultimately, what you want is a huge hub here at Stewart like there was before,” Davis said. “To do that, you’re going to have to put some infrastructure here that’s going to make people come here. This building isn’t going to attract anybody — neither are our mobile amenities. I’m hoping this latest plan will address that.”
He hopes the plans for a new Beach Patrol headquarters, for which the organization saved about $4 million in hotel occupancy tax money, will be part of the master plan city officials are discussing.
LOOKING FOR LOVE
The new headquarters would provide space for increasing staff, a new training facility, a new gym and potentially be a tourist attraction and educational center for the public, Davis said.
Beach Patrol is 100 percent funded by hotel occupancy tax money, which is collected from people who rent lodging such as hotel rooms and beach houses, and uses no ad valorem tax dollars to fund its operation, Davis said.
It’s vital that everyone supports this building because it’s being funded with public money, Davis said.
The park board is spending about $200,000 a year to maintain a building that’s a safety hazard, Davis said.
Construction of the building would take six to 12 months, said Sheryl Rozier, project manager with the park board.
“In a perfect world, it would take a two-year process,” Rozier said. “But because of the bureaucracies, it will take longer. It’s different when you have to work with the government.”
Considering the quality of modern building materials, the structure should last 70 years, Davis said. And funding a new headquarters for the Beach Patrol would show Galveston’s ever-important lifeguards the city loves them, he said.
“I tell them the city loves them, but they don’t see it,” he said.
