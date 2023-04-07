GALVESTON
Staying on top of road repairs is a challenge for most municipal leaders everywhere, but like a lot of things, the task is a little extra in an old city on a barrier island, officials said.
“You’ve got this street, and you’re wondering why all these potholes are forming,” Robert Winiecke, director of infrastructure and city engineer, said.
“With the way the road works, the process starts below the surface,” he said. “You could have a soft spot in the roadway over a storm drain, sewer or even a water line under it that’s causing some sort of void to happen.”
In these instances, material under the road begins to shift, causing the road above to dip or break into a pothole under the weight of potentially millions of drivers a year, Winiecke said.
“That’s how this all happens; as that concrete on the surface cracks, water is allowed to get into that system,” Winiecke said. “So, when you put too much water in soil, it becomes a sponge and it can’t support any road.
“Here on the island, we have a lot of sand, which is pretty decent to build upon. But, as that sand dries out, it goes away pretty quick. We have some roads that were built on oyster shells, which is a pretty good base. Galveston has some very old infrastructure — it’s a very old city. Those are all factors we have to battle.”
Galveston has about 348 miles of city-owned roadway, and it costs an average of $26,000 to repave one city block, Winiecke said. At an average of 320 feet per block, it would cost about $149 million to repave every city-owned street. The city’s budget for repaving each year is about $1.2 million, Winiecke said. Particularly troublesome blocks could cost as much as $50,000 to repair, he said.
WRINKLY STREETS
Sometimes, contractors work too quickly and don’t allow paving material to settle well enough, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“Most of the time, you’ll get those ripples near an intersection, and you don’t think of it this way, but asphalt is like carpet,” Maxwell said. “As cars are putting on their brakes, it applies friction, and it actually will push asphalt. And it causes ripples. You’ll almost always see them at intersections, especially where there’s a higher speed approach.”
Much like ironing a massive wrinkled shirt, city workers regularly mill down those ripples, Maxwell said.
In recent years, the city has formed it own milling and overlay team in-house, and all it does all year is mill and repave streets, Trino Pedraza, director of public works and municipal utilities, said.
From complete road overlay work to filling potholes, Pedraza’s team works nonstop, barring torrential rain, he said.
“One way or another we’re doing some type of street repair work daily,” he said. “I think a lot of people don’t understand the length of time it takes to do some of these things.”
SWISS-CHEESE STREETS
And sometimes, the expectation on road workers is they should complete repairs with tremendous speed, but when that’s done, it often results in shoddy, Swiss-cheese-looking streets they’ll have to repair again soon, Pedraza said.
For the most part, however, most of Galveston’s street failures are because of underground issues, and that’s what typically causes potholes, city officials said.
“That happens from time to time, but we do have ways to mitigate that if it becomes an issue,” Winiecke said. “When we’re doing a large capital project and we have contractors doing those, we have city inspectors who oversee that inspection work. They typically bounce between a couple projects, so there are times when they have to leave.
“Most of the time, they observe the contractor’s actions and it works out really smoothly. Sometimes it gets a little lax when the inspector goes to another job, but we do materials testing to make sure everything is satisfactory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.