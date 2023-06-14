The Texas State Senate passed a resolution in memory of island doctor Nancy Hughes, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash March 2022.
Senate Resolution 484 was passed on April 27 in memory of Galveston native Dr. Nancy Hughes.
Hughes was born in 1954 and grew up with five older siblings. She graduated from Ball High School in 1973 and married her high school sweetheart Michael Hughes in 1976. She was drawn to medicine, with a physician for a father and a nurse for a mother.
Hughes graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse at St. David’s Hospital for 10 years before continuing her nursing career in Galveston in the intensive care unit at the former St. Mary’s Hospital and in the oncology department of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
Hughes returned to school to become a doctor and graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1994. She worked as a primary care physician from 1994 to 2008, before going into private practice.
On March 18, 2022, Hughes was riding her bicycle around 6:15 a.m. on the Seawall’s East End when a Mercedes Benz SUV struck her, police said. She was found by a passerby and declared dead at the scene.
The driver, Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, was sentenced to seven years in prison, but could be released as early as December, per Texas law. Llewellyn’s accomplice and former girlfriend, who told him to leave the scene, Cianna Mims, 20, of Tomball, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and will be back in court for a status conference on July 17.
Hughes is survived by her husband, her children Laura, Katherine and Matthew, and her grandsons Davis and Connor.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(1) comment
We all miss you Dr. Nancy
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.