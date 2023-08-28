GALVESTON
The federal government today began auctioning off about 200,000 acres of Gulf property for the construction of wind farms that, along with one property near Louisiana, could provide power to about 1.3 million homes, according to officials.
The auction is part of the Department of the Interior’s first-ever offshore wind energy lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico. It comes as President Joe Biden’s administration works to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and reach a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035.
The areas up for auction Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management include two tracts about 30 miles offshore from Galveston.
The sale marks the first for wind farm projects in the Gulf, according to the bureau. It’s the fourth such sale approval by the bureau, which in July approved offshore wind farm projects near Atlantic City, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Wind farms are collections of turbines that generate energy from the wind turning massive blades.
The department set a minimum bid at $50 an acre, making the minimum bid for the 102,480-acre plot about $5.1 million and the 96,786-acre plot about $4.8 million, according to the department of the interior. The department approved 16 companies to bid, with companies coming from Houston, Chicago, California, Oregon, Norway and South Korea to bid on the property.
By catalyzing the offshore wind energy potential of the Gulf of Mexico, the country can tackle the climate crisis, lower energy costs for families and create good-paying jobs, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a press release.
The Gulf of Mexico is poised to play a key role in the nation’s transition to a clean energy future, bureau officials said. The bureau picked plots near Galveston and Louisiana to sell first in part because the area experiences some of the highest annual wind speeds, according to the bureau.
Those winds are on some of the most important migratory routes for North American bird populations, so conservancy groups will be watching how the wind farm project develops, Greg Whittaker, chair of the Galveston County Audubon Group, said.
The wind farm project will happen in two phases, Whittaker said. Officials are planning to measure winds in the two areas and evaluate other environmental factors, like migratory patterns, said Whittaker, who also is the animal husbandry manager at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd.
“Here on this section of the Gulf, there are more birds flying over us than just about anywhere else,” Whittaker said. “And we’re concerned about anything that could impact those birds, like collisions with the blades.”
Birds could also be attracted to the lights on wind turbines, confusing them for safe places to land, Whittaker said. Wind turbines also create pressure differentials in front and behind them, Whittaker said. When birds, and primarily bats, fly through those differentials, they experience a similar sensation that scuba divers feel when coming up too quickly in the ocean, Whittaker said.
The bureau will work with local conservancy groups to ensure any wind turbine construction takes into account its ecological impact, Whittaker said.
Researchers at Cornell University have been able to accurately predict down to the day when certain migratory birds will pass through a region, Whittaker said. The wind turbines could simply be shut off for a day at a time when birds are flying through, Whittaker said.
While conservationists have a cautious approach to any construction on or near the Gulf, many support energy initiatives that veer away from traditional fossil fuels, Whittaker said.
“Most environmental groups are aware of the benefits of green energy versus continued petrochemical energy, so we absolutely promote this type of energy,” Whittaker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.