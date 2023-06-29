Summer outdoor cooking season is heating up as Independence Day approaches, but the rising cost of beef might put a chill on some grills.
Consumers can expect to see bigger numbers at the bottom of grocery shopping receipts and might want to opt for pork spare ribs or chicken wings, which have seen price drops, over burgers and steaks, market trackers said.
Beef prices are up because beef production is down 5 percent compared with this time a year ago, while the U.S. appetite for red meat is as big as ever, AgriLife Extension Economist David Anderson said.
“Higher beef prices are reflecting much tighter supplies of beef,” Anderson said. “We are producing less because we have fewer cows in the United States. Ranchers have sold off cows because of drought and high costs relative to calf prices. Fewer cows means fewer calves, less beef production and upward pressure on prices.
“It’s also important to note that consumers demand for beef remains very good. People continue to buy and that keeps prices high, as well.”
Prices are up just a few cents a pound, but people planning big holiday cookouts will feel the pinch.
The wholesale price for 90 percent lean ground beef is $2.77 a pound compared with $2.73 last year, while 50 percent lean grinds will cost $1.89 a pound compared with $1.05 last year, according to AgriLife, a program operated by Texas A&M University.
Steak prices are on the rise, too, with ribeye costing $8.92 a pound, compared with $8.54 last year, which is down from May’s high of $10.70 a pound.
Higher beef prices have been mostly apparent for big-time grillers such as the nonprofit Lighthouse Cooking Team, which helps other nonprofits raise money by selling plates of food.
“We just prepared 230 pounds of chopped beef for a fundraiser, which is two-thirds of what we normally would do,” John Bertolino, president of the nonprofit, said.
“Our beef costs are up 25 percent at this point. We are having to control our costs and spend wisely. It is very hard to break even or make a profit on food these days. Our next fundraiser will do chopped pork instead of beef, which costs half as much.”
Chicken and pork prices have plummeted ahead of the holiday, down from record highs in May 2021. Chicken wings, the price of which had soared like eagles, are pecking around at 88 cents a pound, compared with $1.86 a pound last year, a plummet of more than 50 percent.
Chicken breasts, which reached all-time highs in May 2021 at $3.35 a pound, are now $1.39 a pound, a drop nearing 60 percent, according to AgriLife.
Spare ribs have fallen from $2.41 a pound last year to $1.44. Bacon also has seen a precipitous decline, from $1.65 a pound last year to just 97 cents a pound now. The only pork products that have increased are hams and pork butts, according AgriLife.
“On the chicken and pork side of things, both have seen increases in production versus last year and that contributes to some lower prices,” Anderson said “Pork producers have seen some large financial losses in recent months as low hog prices are creating losses.
“It’s likely that production will begin to decline and we’ll see some higher pork prices. It’s also interesting on the pork side to note that there appears to be some consumer demand problems. It looks like people have not been willing to buy as much pork even with some lower prices and that is forcing prices lower.
“On the chicken side, we do have much lower prices at wholesale, too. There has been some higher production in some recent months. But that is likely to correct itself as chicken companies lose money, production will decline and then there will be more pressure for higher prices. So, we have supplies going in different directions for each of these meats and some demand differences by meat also.”
In addition to drought and supply-chain issues, Anderson also points to higher fuel prices and electricity costs, wage increases, the cost of packaging as reasons for the disparity in the price from wholesalers to the checkout stand. Low unemployment and a growing economy also were factors Anderson cited.
