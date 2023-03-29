The Ironman Texas Triathlon is returning to the island Sunday, replete with athletes and road closures.
The annual Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas Triathlon will begin at 6:45 a.m. and is expected to continue until 1:30 p.m. More than 2,000 athletes from around the world will compete in the race, which includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run course.
The swim and the majority of the run are confined to the bay and Moody Gardens property. Participants will use the roadways near and around Moody Gardens, as well as Stewart Road, Cove View Boulevard and FM 3005 for the bike and part of the run courses.
The following roads will be affected by the triathlon beginning at 6:30 a.m.:
• 83rd Street between Piper Street and Stewart Road will be closed to traffic except for emergency personnel needing access.
• Cove View Boulevard will be open to car traffic only in the northbound lanes between FM 3005 and Stewart Road. Traffic heading to Seawall Blvd./FM 3005 from Stewart Road will be open.
• Cove View Boulevard southbound, from Stewart Road to FM 3005, will be closed to car traffic.
• Other roadways in the area will be open, but expect traffic delays.
• Vehicular movement will be restricted to eastbound only on Stewart Road from 81st Street to Cove View Boulevard during the bike race segment. Officers will be stationed at the neighborhood entrances to assist vehicles entering and leaving.
