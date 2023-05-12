GALVESTON
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office found no wrongdoing in the way the Galveston Police Department conducted a controversial January raid that damaged a house and led to administrative leave of a police chief, city officials said.
The sheriff’s office, which had been investigating the SWAT raid since February, found the SWAT team’s actions followed policy, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“They felt our SWAT officers behaved appropriately,” Maxwell said. “They said everything relating to the SWAT team and its usage was valid.”
The sheriff’s office didn’t create a written report about its investigation, but verbally briefed city administrators about its conclusions, Maxwell said.
The sheriff’s office could not give city officials all the details because there still was an active murder investigation, Maxwell said.
An attorney representing a family that was terrified when SWAT officers executed arrest and narcotics search warrants was a predictable result of law officers investigating themselves.
A Galveston police SWAT team raided the home of Erika Rios about 2 a.m. Jan. 22 in search of Cameron Vargas, 17, who was briefly charged with murder based on the false statement of what police thought was an eyewitness to the Jan. 20 shooting death of Malik Dunn.
Vargas surrendered to law enforcement a day after the raid and spent two days in Galveston County Jail before the murder charge was dropped in light of what police said was new evidence and information.
The unit also was searching for narcotics and weapons police suspected were in the home, according to a search warrant.
Police seized two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen, a bag of 22-caliber ammunition, a pipe, a grinder, empty vape containers, 10 “unfilled marijuana joints,” items described as “smoking trays,” 1.6 grams of marijuana, 12 THC vape pens and four THC Vape Cartridges.
No charges have been filed as a result of the raid.
The attorneys representing the families questioned the validity of the evidence police used to obtain the warrants, but the investigation didn’t support that contention, Maxwell said.
“In seeking the warrants, they said we didn’t do anything wrong, but there were different ways we could’ve gone about it,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell did not respond to calls made Monday through Thursday about what other ways the city could have gone about obtaining the warrants. Maxwell was out of town Friday.
One area was a “threat assessment” police used to justify using the level of force applied by the SWAT team. The justification was that it sought a murder suspect.
But police pulled over Rios, who drove Vargas and her son home from work, to identify him and place him at the home. Vargas was at Rios’ home on Avenue O, but left while police reportedly were watching the home.
Questions arose about why it was safe for an officer to approach the car while Vargas was in it, but arresting him required the SWAT team.
“The purpose of the traffic stop wasn’t for an apprehension, it was to get a positive identification on the person,” Maxwell said Monday.
Police didn’t take Vargas from the car because they hadn’t obtained the warrants yet, Maxwell said.
Details of the threat assessment haven’t been diclosed.
Tony Buzbee, an attorney representing the two families involved in the incident, said the city hadn’t reached out to him about its findings.
“This is typical Galveston,” Buzbee said. “Did we think there would be any other conclusion when law enforcement investigates itself? All we asked was for city leadership to be decent human beings.”
Buzbee hadn’t heard from the sheriff’s office or the city about the result of the investigation.
A mistake has obviously been made, Buzbee asserted.
“It is understood that people sometimes make mistakes, even law enforcement,” Buzbee said. “We will assume the mistake wasn’t intentional.”
The city of Galveston and its leaders should apologize to the Rios and Vargas families for the stress they have caused, Buzbee said.
“So, is it too much to ask for our city manager or mayor to just say ‘I’m sorry?’” Buzbee said. “To mistakenly wreck an innocent citizen’s home: pretty pathetic, if you ask me. City leadership should be ashamed.”
