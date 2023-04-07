Sable Clift, a sixth-grader at Austin Middle School, recently took first place in the Texas Science and Engineering Fair at Texas A&M University in College Station in the earth and environmental sciences category with her project, “Banana Pads,” an eco-friendly solution to the absorption material within feminine hygiene products.
Sable Clift, a sixth-grade student at Austin Middle School, talks Thursday, April 6, 2023, about her science fair project, “Banana Pads,” an eco-friendly solution to the absorption material within feminine hygiene products.
Sable Clift, left, and June Simmons, sixth-graders at Austin Middle School, initially worked together on the science fair project, “Banana Pads,” an eco-friendly solution to the absorption material within feminine hygiene products. They plan to work together on the project again, expanding on the work that garnered Clift first place in the earth and environmental sciences category at the Texas Science and Engineering Fair.
Sable Clift, a sixth grade student at Austin Middle School, talks Thursday, April 6, 2023, about her science fair project, “Banana Pads,” an eco-friendly solution to the absorption material within feminine hygiene products.
Sable Clift, a sixth-grader at Austin Middle School, recently took first place in the Texas Science and Engineering Fair at Texas A&M University in College Station in the earth and environmental sciences category with her project, “Banana Pads,” an eco-friendly solution to the absorption material within feminine hygiene products.
Sable Clift, a sixth-grade student at Austin Middle School, talks Thursday, April 6, 2023, about her science fair project, “Banana Pads,” an eco-friendly solution to the absorption material within feminine hygiene products.
Sable Clift, left, and June Simmons, sixth-graders at Austin Middle School, initially worked together on the science fair project, “Banana Pads,” an eco-friendly solution to the absorption material within feminine hygiene products. They plan to work together on the project again, expanding on the work that garnered Clift first place in the earth and environmental sciences category at the Texas Science and Engineering Fair.
Sable Clift, a sixth grade student at Austin Middle School, talks Thursday, April 6, 2023, about her science fair project, “Banana Pads,” an eco-friendly solution to the absorption material within feminine hygiene products.
A science-driven sixth-grader will go down in Galveston Independent School District history for taking home a blue ribbon from the state science competition for her invention of a feminine hygiene product made entirely of banana tree trunks.
Sable Clift, 12, a student at Austin Middle School, is the first middle-school student in the district to ever place first at the competition, Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
“The last time a student represented GISD at the state science fair was in 2019, and that was a Ball High School student,” he said.
The road to the state competition was a long one, Clift said.
Clift placed first at both district and regional competitions before she went to College Station for the state competition, where she competed against sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at the Texas A&M University Texas Science and Engineering Fair, held March 24 and 25.
The district sent 54 students to the regional competition, but only Clift took home a blue ribbon and advanced to the state level.
Clift grows bananas in her yard, and the idea of banana pads came to her after one of her banana trees flowered and produced fruit, she said.
Individual banana trees can flower and bear fruit just once.
“My family is also very passionate about the environment, and I know that feminine products contain a lot of plastics and non-biodegradable materials,” she said.
In tests leading up to the first district competition in January, Clift cut a banana tree trunk into 10 chunks and put each in a Ziploc bag, leaving five open and five closed.
“I measured the chunks every two days since we were trying to evaporate the water out of them,” she said.
The process was moving too slow, so she baked each chunk, she said.
“It lost about 50 percent of its weight and reabsorbed a quarter of an ounce of water,” she said. “A general Diva cup (a reusable menstrual cup) holds anywhere from half an ounce to an ounce of liquid.”
Her testing showed the plant could be suitable for an eco-friendly hygiene product.
Clift said she owes a lot of her successes to a partner who assisted in the award-winning invention, Austin Middle School sixth-grader June Simmons.
“I really want her to have some credit for the invention,” Clift said.
Although Simmons couldn’t make it to the state competition, she and Clift will be involved in the extension project next year, which will involve making further improvements to banana pads.
After taking home three first-place prizes, Clift will soon prepare for another competition.
Clift was a national nominee for the 2023 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators challenge. Only the top 10 percent of middle school students involved in state competitions from around the country are invited to compete in the challenge. The challenge’s top award is $25,000.
“I am so proud of her,” Cathy Nall, district science fair coordinator and science teacher, said. “Being nominated for that national challenge is huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.