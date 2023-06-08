GALVESTON
Reports of everyday people using psychedelic mushrooms to relieve anxiety, treat depression or boost creativity are everywhere.
Thousands of mothers have turned to taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms — known as microdosing — to relieve stress, National Public Radio reported last year.
People in Silicon Valley were using “magic mushrooms,” and forking over $2,000 a month for their own psychedelic-trip coach guru, the BBC reported in 2020.
“Psychedelics have seen a surge in popularity within the last decade,” according to the BBC report. “These mind-altering substances, which include psilocybin (or ‘magic mushrooms’) and LSD, are best known for their hallucinogenic effects. Most notably, they’re associated with 1960s counterculture.”
A former hedge-fund portfolio manager raised millions from scientists, financiers and “crypto bros” eager to buy into treatments, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2022.
Growing and ingesting magic mushrooms isn’t legal. But it’s possible in Galveston County, where mushroom spores are for sale in legally operating stores. Businesses like island-based Hazy Daze and online retailers are cashing in on the fact the product hasn’t matured into illegality.
SPORE SELLERS
Just like farmers can legally grow and sell apples and corn, even though they can be used to make alcoholic cider or moonshine, mushroom spore sellers can peddle the not-yet psychedelic products, with a few caveats.
The sale of psilocybe mushroom spores is legal because they haven’t developed psilocybin at that point.
People in the United States can legally buy spores so long as the spores don’t germinate and develop psilocybin, according to numerous sources.
Hazy Daze, 2104 Strand, which operates three sites on the island, sells the spores in a syringe next to a package of dirt shoppers can buy to grow the mushrooms. Growing, however, is illegal and a felony to boot.
Packages warn buyers the product is strictly for religious and research purposes, noting they don’t contain psilocybin. But once the spores grow into mushrooms, they do contain psilocybin.
And there’s no doubt people do grow and consume their own magic mushrooms, a psychotherapist researching psilocybin told The Daily News this week.
Two of the Hazy Daze’s stores were sold out of spores last week, and the Strand location was sold out of growing kits on Wednesday afternoon.
Hazy Daze representatives didn’t reply to requests for comment. The Daily News this week reached out to nine online spore-selling stores; none responded to requests for comment.
Varieties of psilocybe mushrooms produce the chemical psilocybin, which is what gives people hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Other physical effects can include nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness and a lack of coordination, according to the administration.
Psilocybin’s potential overdose effects include more intense so-called trips, challenging physical and emotional experiences, psychosis and possible death, according to the administration.
HEAD TRIP
On the other hand, doctors across the country are researching psilocybin’s potential benefits as therapy for mental illness. Researchers in Birmingham, Alabama, are studying the feasibility of using psilocybin to treat cocaine abuse; a group in Santa Monica, California, is looking into psilocybin-assisted therapy for alcohol-use disorder; and in Seattle, researchers are assessing the long- and short-term effects of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy on depressed patients.
In June 2021, Texas officials passed a bill authorizing the study of psilocybin, the chemical that gives those who ingest mushrooms feelings ranging from euphoria to panic. There’s only one psilocybin study in Texas registered in the U.S. National Library of Medicine, which is required by law for all clinical studies.
From their Austin base, psychotherapist Dr. Saundra Jain and psychiatrist Dr. Rakesh Jain, her husband, are studying the relationship between psychedelics and mental wellness.
After a decades-long moratorium, the therapeutic use of psychedelics has once more captured the collective consciousness of the medical community and the public at large, according to the study.
A young psychologist named Dr. Timothy Leary in the early 1960s began experiments on the therapeutic effects of psilocybin and lysergic acid diethylamide, which is another psychotropic drug better known as LSD. The substances were legal then.
Psychology, Leary argued, has a legitimate interest in how cognition, perception and emotion are affected by mind-altering substances. At the time, the possible dangers of researching such substances weren’t as well known as they were in subsequent decades.
Federal law banned the substances that same decade.
RESEARCH RENAISSANCE
Dubbed “the psychedelics and wellness study,” the Jains’ research is an anonymous online survey investigating the interrelationship between psychedelics and wellness. The study, which began in 2019, is focused on people older than 18 who have taken a psychedelic at least once. The Jains aim to take in 5,000 survey respondents, according to the study.
The Jains hypothesize this anonymous online survey will support the theory that there is a robust interrelationship between past psychedelic use and its impact on wellness, according to the study.
“Now, at the forefront of a renaissance in psychedelic research, this study is investigating the interrelationship of psychedelics and mental wellness — a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community,” according to the study.
MIND CHANGERS?
This work will be unique in that it will collect both objective and subjective data to assess the interrelationship between psychedelics and wellness, according to the study.
The Jains plan to extend the study to continue gathering data, and they have been extremely pleased with the results, Dr. Saundra Jain said Thursday. The researchers have about 3,100 completed surveys, which they say is a large database for their study.
Public interest in psychedelics exploded in 2018, with the release of Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Your Mind,” Saundra Jain said.
“We received lots of calls and emails about the study asking about clinical trials in the space of psychedelics,” she said. “On the heels of Pollan’s book, documentaries and other books began hitting the shelves, and interest doesn’t seem to be waning.
“Many treatments for mental health problems don’t work for everyone. So, the hope that psychedelics will offer help and hope is quite profound.”
PSEUDO LEGALITY
Federal law banned psilocybin in 1968, and, in Texas, possession of psilocybin mushrooms — down to amounts weighing less than a gram — is punishable by at least two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Possession of 1 to 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms is considered a third-degree felony and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and the same fine.
Despite the island availability of the product, which can grow to be illegal as fast as three weeks after planting, there are very few instances of mushroom-intoxicated people making nuisances of themselves in Galveston, Police Chief Doug Balli said.
“I’m not aware of that being a big issue on the island,” Balli said. “But, public intoxication could always be a whole realm of things.”
Currently, psychotherapists in Texas only have ketamine at their disposal when it comes to legal psychedelics, Jain said. If Texas lawmakers ever legalize the use of psychedelics, the medicines will offer mental health practitioners one more treatment option, Jain said.
“It is important to note that psychedelics won’t be the answer for all people dealing with a mental health challenge,” Jain said. “To better understand who these treatments will benefit the most is still not fully understood.
“We need much more research to guide our steps clinically. In fact, many researchers are looking into possible harms as a result of using psychedelics for mental health difficulties.”
