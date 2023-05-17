One of two workers injured in a refinery fire Monday morning that left one dead is suing Marathon Petroleum, according to a law firm based in Houston.
“Partner Mo Aziz has filed a lawsuit on behalf of our injured client from this fire,” Abraham Watkins Law Firm said in a statement. “He suffered second and third-degree burns and remains hospitalized.”
Deer Park resident Scott Higgins, 55, died Monday morning in the fire at Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay Refinery, officials said.
Two other employees of Marathon were hospitalized because of the fire, spokeswoman Melissa Ory said Tuesday.
Ory had said both of the employees had been released from the hospital.
The law firm, however, stated in a Wednesday morning social media post its client, Eduardo Olivia, still was hospitalized.
“As a result of the fire, Eduardo Olivo was transported via ambulance to UTMB Galveston Burn Unit for second and third-degree burns to his hands, wrists, arms, face, neck and ears,” the statement said.
“He also continues to suffer from chest pain, blurry vision and headaches due to the exposure.”
The fire started because a pump developed a leak and caused a fire that burned for four hours, according to a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality report.
The fire released more than a dozen air contaminant compounds including sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and propane, according to the reports.
The pump system was then isolated and a crew extinguished the fire, the report said.
“These last few weeks we have seen several plant fires in the Texas Gulf coast region,” Aziz said in a statement.
“These workers are being severely injured, and their lives changed forever. Today’s filing is the first step in the investigation process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.