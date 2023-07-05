GALVESTON
Hours after a pyrotechnic display of national pride had ended and a Gulf breeze had blown away the scent of sulfur, the beaches where thousands of revelers had celebrated Independence Day were littered with sodden fireworks debris, moldering food, beer cans, glass bottles, soiled diapers, shoes, articles of clothing and all manner of other refuse.
By 10 a.m., scavenging seagulls had yet to pick apart a pair of soggy pizzas left on the water’s edge in front of Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall, and dozens of crumpled beer cans glinted in the sand.
Galveston’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display is family friendly, but the aftermath more resembles a rowdy backyard college party.
It’s an unfortunate and predictable phenomenon that occurs each time a holiday brings droves of visitors to Galveston’s beaches, officials said.
Even though officials increased trash pickup during the day on July 4, to keep refuse barrels empty, people left heaps of trash on the beach. The Park Board of Trustees is charged with keeping beaches clean, and, by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, its crews already had picked up almost 100 tons of trash, Elizabeth Schneider, environmental coordinator, said.
That’s about what a blue whale, the largest animal on Earth, weighs.
And pickup crews weren’t done.
“It is unfortunate,” Schneider said. “But we make sure to prepare.”
Schneider oversees the park board’s Coastal Zone Management department. Its crews each morning comb the island’s 32 miles beach for debris. Those crews started work at 4 a.m. Wednesday on the West End, workers said. They had made it to 37th Street, where the fireworks display was held, by about 11 a.m. They had about 6 miles left to go.
WORSE THIS YEAR
The near 200,000 pounds of trash crews had collected before noon Wednesday was an increase of more than 50 percent over about 132,000 pounds of trash after Fourth of July last year, she said.
The city Wednesday didn’t have an official count of how many visitors came to the island to celebrate Independence Day, but crowds were no doubt as large as last year, David Smith, city director of special events, said.
City crews were on the seawall Tuesday cleaning all the candy thrown from floats during a parade that preceded the fireworks show, Smith said.
“We reached out to the park board prior to the event and they advised us that they were going to ramp up personnel,” Smith said. “And when they get done it looks spotless.”
The city inspects the beaches on mornings after holiday events, finding leftover food, containers, cans, coolers and tents littering miles of beach, Smith said.
It’s a sad fact that people are going to leave trash when they gather in large crowds on the beach, Smith said.
“In the area of 37th Street, we had to cordon off a larger area because fireworks were larger than in the past,” Smith said.
“The areas behind those barriers were very heavily populated, so it doesn’t surprise me a ton was left on the beach,” he said.
PYROTECHNIC PLANNING
While some visitors might not realize the environmental impact of fireworks, planners do, Smith said. Event planners chose rice-paper fireworks to cut down on pollution, he said.
The park board last year opted to alter the traditional fireworks display for a more eco-friendly drone show, which was delayed by magnetic interference and attracted the ire of many islanders and attendees.
The show didn’t go off well and there was so much backlash from residents, the city brought back fireworks.
And while physical pollution left by fireworks and beachgoers are troublesome for wildlife, noise and light pollution are actually some of the worst downsides the pyrotechnic shows bring, Greg Whittaker, general curator at Moody Gardens, said.
Whittaker is an expert in animal husbandry and chair of the Galveston Audubon Group, which is dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats.
Although debris littering habitats is a significant threat to individual birds, it’s not directly harming bird populations, Whittaker said.
“The light and concussive impact of fireworks probably have a bigger impact than trash,” Whittaker said.
Animals kept in the Rain Forest Pyramid at Moody Gardens, a tourist attraction at 1 Hope Blvd., show signs of stress and fear such as flying erratically, which can be hazardous in an enclosed environment, Whittaker said.
Whittaker said he hopes as much trash as possible was removed from the beach before it washed into the Gulf.
FONT OF JETSAM
By late Wednesday morning, several piles of trash were covered by water or below the tide line, so trash crews might have been too late to collect some debris before it was swept into the sea.
“The impact would be much worse without the coastal resource team, and I was encouraged to see so many people out there cleaning the beach,” Whittaker said.
“There’s a tremendous benefit to getting trash out of the dunes, and that’s important on a periodic basis,” Whittaker said. “It’s just inherently a good thing. But that means you’re tramping through dunes where birds and animals may be nesting.”
Ultimately, Whittaker thinks dealing with the trash is a byproduct of living in a place people covet.
“We have a beautiful beach that people love to come visit, and we only have the infrastructure to accommodate 50,000 residents when 300,000 or so show up for about three weeks a year,” Whittaker said.
“It’s difficult to catch up afterward.”
