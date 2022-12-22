Ricardo Apolinar loads firewood into a customer’s pickup truck at BayTec Propane in Bacliff on Thursday. A steady flow of customers had been filling propane tanks and buying firewood ahead of the expected freeze.
Michael Fulcher, whose family owns BayTec Propane in Bacliff, fills propane tanks for a customer Thursday. There had been a steady line all day for propane and BayTec only expected it to get busier as the temperature drops, he said.
Kristi Bubak, who works for the delivery service Shipt, loads grocery orders into her car at Kroger in Galveston on Thursday. Shipt customers on the island were stocking up ahead of freezing temperatures, she said. “I normally have five to six orders by noon, today I’ve already had 11,” she said.
Gavin Santos helps cover young plants with straw at Seeding Galveston, a neighborhood farm at 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston, on Thursday. Volunteers helped cover the winter crops with straw and sheets to try and protect them from freezing temperatures.
J.B. Holmes grabs pipe insulation at Chalmers Hardware in Galveston for one of his rental properties Thursday as he helps a tenant prepare for below freezing temperatures.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Ricardo Apolinar loads firewood into a customer’s pickup truck at BayTec Propane in Bacliff on Thursday. A steady flow of customers had been filling propane tanks and buying firewood ahead of the expected freeze.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Michael Fulcher, whose family owns BayTec Propane in Bacliff, fills propane tanks for a customer Thursday. There had been a steady line all day for propane and BayTec only expected it to get busier as the temperature drops, he said.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Kristi Bubak, who works for the delivery service Shipt, loads grocery orders into her car at Kroger in Galveston on Thursday. Shipt customers on the island were stocking up ahead of freezing temperatures, she said. “I normally have five to six orders by noon, today I’ve already had 11,” she said.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Gavin Santos helps cover young plants with straw at Seeding Galveston, a neighborhood farm at 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston, on Thursday. Volunteers helped cover the winter crops with straw and sheets to try and protect them from freezing temperatures.
People across the county were gathering at stores Thursday to stock up on essentials such as water, propane, pipe insulation, non-perishable food — and in one case cases of beer — in preparation for a hard freeze expected to set in overnight behind a wave of Siberian air.
Temperatures in the county were expected to plummet 40 degrees from highs of about 60 during the day Thursday, to lows of about 20 Thursday night, meteorologists with the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service Office, had warned since Monday.
Business offering key items people would need to make it through the unusually cold weather were busy.
Among them was BayTec Propane, 4761 state Highway 146 in Bacliff, which had a line of customers stretching out the door Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve had people lined around the building,” said Pamela Hook, daughter of the owner. “We are expecting more people to come tomorrow.”
The most recent time the family owned business had such a flood of customers was during the disastrous freeze of February 2021, Hook said. That year, millions of electricity consumers across the state were without power for days because system managers ordered blackouts to keep the state’s power grid from collapsing.
BayTec had to ration propane tanks in 2021, but didn’t anticipate needing to do that again this year, she said.
The store had pallets of propane tanks and propane accessories, water bags, compost containers, firewood and duct tape in good supply, Hooks said.
“We’re ready,” Hook said.
Not everyone else would be, however, so Hook was expecting another run today, she said.
“People don’t really understand how cold it gets until the cold arrives,” Hook said. “There are people who prepare for these natural events and then there are people who try to wait it out until it gets cold.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which is responsible for keeping power flowing to Texans, as late as Thursday afternoon was confident of having enough reserve generation capacity to avoid blackouts this time, officials said.
Still, power outages caused by equipment failure, interruptions to water systems and supply shortages are common during natural disasters, according to the Ready Campaign, by FEMA and The Department of Homeland Security.
The campaign recommends stocking canned foods, dry mixes that don’t require cooking, water or special preparation.
Some of the most essential foods are ready-to-eat canned fruits and vegetables, protein or fruit bars, dry cereal, canned juices, peanut butter and dried fruit, according to the campaign.
People should keep refrigerators closed as much as possible to maintain 40 degrees Fahrenheit for proper food storage in case of power outages, according to the campaign’s information.
“Store at least 1 gallon of water per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation,” the campaign advises. “A normally active person needs about three quarters of a gallon of fluid daily, from water and other beverages.”
Children, mothers who are nursing and people who are sick need the most water during these emergencies.
Kroger shopper Feign Draper was stocking her cart Thursday with water, snacks and dog treats.
“I have all my stuff,” Draper said. “I’m not planning on leaving my house until Tuesday.”
Draper, who had lost power for 22 hours in 2021, was hoping to avoid the same experience this time, he said.
RVer Larry Gabin was at The Home Depot Thursday buying pipe insulation and planning to stock up on supplies and hunker down, he said.
“I’m going to watch Netflix and eat some tacos,” Gabin said. “It’s going to get cold, but I’ll make sure that I’m safe and prepared. I don’t think it will be as hard as the last freeze, but I’ll be prepared.”
For Rick Vidal, stocking up for the freeze meant buying three cases of beer. A tourist who arrived in Galveston on Tuesday, he hadn’t learned about the freeze until Thursday morning, he said.
“I’m not going to lie,” Vidal said. “I was kind of bummed out. I brought my swim trunks and my fishing rod.”
Bummed out though he was, Vidal was philosophical about the cold turn his vacation had taken.
“It gets cold,” he said. “It will get cold again. But as for now, I intend to have some fun and drink some beer while the world is freezing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.