With overdoses and deaths from the synthetic opioid fentanyl spiking across the county, more and more public health advocates are calling for wider access to the lifesaving drug Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan.

One pharmacy in Galveston County, with aid from a recovering addict, is ahead of the trend by distributing Narcan free to customers. Hart Pharmacy, 202 State Highway 3 in La Marque, only recently began stocking the overdose-prevention medication, thanks to a man on a mission.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription