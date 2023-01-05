With overdoses and deaths from the synthetic opioid fentanyl spiking across the county, more and more public health advocates are calling for wider access to the lifesaving drug Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan.
One pharmacy in Galveston County, with aid from a recovering addict, is ahead of the trend by distributing Narcan free to customers. Hart Pharmacy, 202 State Highway 3 in La Marque, only recently began stocking the overdose-prevention medication, thanks to a man on a mission.
“We are wanting to help the county,” John Hart, manager of Hart Pharmacy said. “Narcan is not just for the person that thinks they will suffer from an overdose,” he said.
Narcan is a preventative medication more people should be carrying all the the time, Hart said.
Narcan, a brand name for Naloxone, which is a medication with the power to revive people who’ve overdosed on opioids like fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioid medications when it’s administered in time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Les McColgin, a fentanyl awareness advocate Hart met through his church, provided the pharmacy with a case of 48 Narcan nasal sprays; the pharmacy had about 20 left on Thursday, Hart said.
National overdose deaths increased by 15 percent in 2021, when there were 107,622, compared with 93,655 in 2020, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.
Of those deaths, 71,238 were related to fentanyl in 2021, compared to 57,834 in 2020, a 23 percent increase, the data showed. The Drug Enforcement Agency found drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death among Americans between the ages of 18 and 45 years.
McColgin, a recovering opioid addict, has battled his addiction for most of his life and has made it his mission to spread awareness about the deadly risks of fentanyl, he said.
McColgin is familiar with Narcan because he once worked with the Houston Recovery Center, he said. Since then, he has started a nonprofit and is working on a grant to purchase 200 cases of the medication to distribute through free vending machines placed across the county, he said.
The standard retail of a two-dose box of Narcan is $150, McColgin said. He hopes to raise $120,000 in grant money to stock the free Narcan dispensers, he said.
“People are dying every day and nobody is paying attention,” McColgin said. “I’ve done opioids my whole life, but there’s never been anything like what’s going on today with fentanyl.”
Fentanyl is turning up in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and often is pressed into pills disguised as Oxycontin, Valium or Adderall, McColgin said.
“I was never scared when I did drugs,” he said. “I looked for the strongest drugs on the street. This scares me; and if this scares me, it should scare everyone.”
“It’s getting worse as we speak,” McColgin said. “We’re up to 300 people a day dying in the nation because of fentanyl poisoning or overdose. That’s 10,000 people a month.”
Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.
McColgin has purchased an ad on a billboard off of Interstate 45 in La Marque that reads: “FENTANYL KILLS.”
“We have no funding for the billboard; I’m paying for it myself,” Mccolgin said. “This is how serious this is.”
McColgin recently spoke at a fentanyl awareness presentation at Hitchcock High School, warning one of the county’s most vulnerable groups about the dangers of street drugs and especially that most street drugs are being laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl is everywhere and no one is safe, he said.
U.S. Drug Enforcement Laboratories this year found six of every 10 fentanyl laced pills contain a lethal dose, which is just 2 milligrams. That was an increase from a 2021 study that found four of 10 pills contained lethal doses.
The fentanyl crisis is worsening and raising awareness in schools is absolutely crucial, McColgin argues.
Fentanyl is practically impossible to detect with the senses and often is mocked up to look like drugs such as Adderall which are popular among teens, he said.
“They have fentanyl test strips, but they are illegal in Texas,” McColgin said.
“At this point you have to assume that any pill you get on the street is laced with fentanyl.”
Fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper that can detect fentanyl in all different kinds of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin and in forms including pills, powder and injectables, according to the CDC.
They are considered to be drug paraphernalia and are illegal to possess in Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott in December said he would drop his long opposition decriminalizing test strips, however, opening a door for the Texas Legislature, which convenes next week, to legalize them.
A national study showed opioid overdose deaths decreased by 14 percent in states after they enacted Naloxone access laws, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.
Fentanyl likely made headlines in Galveston late last month.
Dadim Birca, 31, and Dimitrije Gudovski, 34, were found unresponsive at Seawall Boulevard addresses about 2 miles apart Dec. 25 and later died at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, likely of drug overdoses, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“When people die like that, my first assumption is it’s from fentanyl,” McColgin said. “What’s going on in the county is really just a mess.”
